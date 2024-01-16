7 best Minecraft beach house builds

In Minecraft's world-building brilliance, players are free to construct anything they can imagine. The beach home is one of the most well-liked structures in-game. These houses can be huge, contemporary mansions or small, comfortable shelters. Houses are popular builds due to their necessity in the survival game mode.

This article will highlight the top seven Minecraft beach home designs, which range from stylish and modern to elegant.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Minecraft beach house designs for your survival world

1) Modern Beach House

This is a popular Minecraft build, which has huge windows, sleek lines, and a minimalist design that lets in a stunning view of the ocean. For those who adore the beach and are infatuated with contemporary style, the modern beach house is ideal.

An expansive, open living space, a sleek kitchen, and simple bedrooms with breathtaking beach and ocean views are typical hallmarks of this construction. This incredible structure was made by YouTuber HALNY and would look great on a Minecraft SMP server.

2) Aesthetic Beach House

A common build among Minecraft players who prefer creativity and visual appeal is the aesthetic beach house. This beach home is distinguished from conventional constructions by its artistic appearance.

This beach house is ideal for players who enjoy experimenting with architectural designs. Crafted by YouTuber IJCraft Builds, try this fantastic build on a towny server.

3) Lake Beach House

This is a distinctive take on the classic beach house design. It is situated on the edge of a lovely, serene lake as opposed to the sea. This beach home is ideal for players who enjoy swimming, paddling, or fishing in Minecraft lakes.

The lakeside home features a spacious living area with an open-concept layout, a contemporary kitchen, and a comfortable bedroom with windows overlooking the tranquil lake. This amazing beach home was made by YouTuber FenX Builds.

4) Beach Hut

For those who adore the classic beach house aesthetic, the beach hut is a timeless Minecraft design. Typically, such beach cottages are made of wood, compact, and pleasant. The beach hut has a bedroom, a small kitchen, and a comfortable living space.

If you're a fan of incorporating the outdoors into your builds, this is an amazing home choice. Made by YouTuber Mia Bloom, the build requires very few materials and should be easy enough to create in survival Minecraft.

5) Blue Beach House

Because of its vibrant color scheme, the blue beach home is popular among Minecraft players. This seaside house has a comfortable loft bedroom, a spacious open-concept living area, and a vivid blue exterior. For those seeking a modest yet comfortable summer getaway, the blue beach home is ideal.

This build fits well with the surroundings due to its proximity to the sea. If you're looking for a nice home with multiple stories, this is an amazing option. This structure was designed by YouTuber Grian.

6) Big Beach House

For those seeking an opulent and roomy getaway, the large beach home is ideal. A beautiful kitchen, many bedrooms, an expansive open-concept living area, and breathtaking ocean views are typical features of such beach houses. This spacious structure is ideal for hosting large gatherings.

The home includes a nice swimming pool right above the water, which makes it seem a little weird. Note that constructing this huge house will be quite time-consuming. This tutorial was made by YouTuber Stevler.

7) Fancy Beach House

The fancy seaside house caters to players who value style and refinement. Typically, this kind of beach house has a large entryway, luxurious finishing, and lots of space for entertaining. For those who enjoy the finer things in life, this beach house style is ideal.

The build is made out of sandstone and sand, typically making it ideal for a sand biome. YouTuber Spudetti created this fantastic structure. The tutorial explains how to add palm trees around this build.