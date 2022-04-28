7 best Minecraft building ideas for beginners

Minecrafters are always in search of inspiration for their next fantastic builds. The famous sandbox game generates worlds stretching for millions of blocks where an entire world can be altered anyway.

Players can mine out a whole area and build a giant lavish castle or perhaps a humongous redstone contraption. These feats are accomplished mostly by veterans and experienced builders.

Do not feel down as there are many build ideas for beginners as well. This article shares some intriguing and beautiful building ideas, especially for Minecraft novices.

Building ideas for beginner Minecrafters

7) Sakura tree

Almost every Japanese-themed build in Minecraft includes a sakura tree. With the help of a variety of pink blocks available, players can create beautiful sakura trees. Some blocks suitable for building the leaves of a sakura tree are:

Pink stained glass

Pink stained glass panes

Pink terracotta

Pink wool

Pink carpet

Pink concrete

As for the wood, players can go with whatever Overworld wood they prefer. Darker wood logs from spruce and dark oak trees might look good with bright pink shades. Players can look at photos of real sakura trees to bring their creation as close to reality as possible.

6) A pretty iron farm

When it comes to farms, many players do not do their best to improve its appearance. But that doesn't need to be the case. With a little planning and understanding of game mechanics, players can build around the farm without disrupting its work.

Players can follow Redditor u/aJackYoutube's path to come up with a beautiful design for an iron farm. The OP hid the iron farm by creating a building around it. They had to be careful of any spawning location. But ultimately, the design turned out pretty well and had a charming look rarely seen with farms.

5) A simple wooden house

Beauty lies in simplicity. Yes, the complex builds created with thousands of blocks are attractive and glaring to any player's eyes. Similarly, a simple wooden house can also be fairly appealing if appropriately constructed.

In Minecraft, all wood-type blocks have amazing textures that are fit for construction straight out of a tree. Players can build a simple and elegant wooden house using only various types of wood blocks like slabs, stairs, planks, and blocks with similar textures.

Wooden houses are usually recommended to beginners as wood is very cheap in Minecraft. It can be found and grown almost anywhere in the game.

4) Fortress

Fortress design (Image via u/StarryArkt on Reddit)

When hearing the term fortress or castle, many players think about gigantic structures made beautifully with several stone blocks. Such ideas and descriptions can also be scaled down to simpler and smaller builds. Players can create a beautiful fortress using stone, cobblestone, and other blocks.

3) Custom portal designs

Portals to the Nether realm have this eerie and mysterious feeling that is alluring due to purple particle effects. However, the portal frame made of obsidian can be an eyesore for some players.

Players can choose to hide obsidian blocks using some decorations. With some creativity, coming up with a custom portal design won't take long. Players can use dark black blocks to compliment the purple color of the portal.

2) Greenhouse

Minecraft has a wide variety of flora and fauna. Players can gather all of them and feature them in a zoo or greenhouse. Collecting every mob would be tough for beginners. Instead, they can choose to build a greenhouse showcasing different plant-type blocks like azalea, moss, flowers, etc.

1) Modern house

Modern-themed builds are highly popular among builders in Minecraft. These builds usually have a clean exterior with minimalistic exteriors usually made of concrete blocks. Players can also include swimming pools, gardens, and balconies in their modern builds.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's views.

