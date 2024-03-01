7 best Minecraft pirate ship builds

Players build amazing constructions in the expansive and imaginative world of Minecraft every day, with pirate ships continuing to be a popular choice for many. The water is a huge part of the Minecraft world, so players often opt to build a ship to traverse it. This article will go over some of the greatest Minecraft pirate ship projects, each with its own distinct appeal and source of inspiration.

Here are seven amazing constructions by Minecraft players that demonstrate their limitless inventiveness and imagination.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Minecraft pirate ship builds are magnificent

1) Black Pearl

The Black Pearl is the notorious vessel captained by Captain Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbean film series. Players have painstakingly reconstructed this legendary ship in the world of Minecraft, complete with a menacing hull, lofty masts, and complex rigging.

This build was made by the fantastic YouTuber and builder A Civilian.

2) Queen Anne's Revenge

The Queen Anne's Revenge is the ship captained by the infamous pirate Blackbeard. This ancient pirate ship has been meticulously rebuilt by gamers, retaining its intimidating proportions, dark colors, and ferocious look.

With this historically inspired vessel, you can explore the game's enormous oceans and immerse yourself in the pirate lifestyle. This build would be beautiful to build on an SMP Minecraft server. The ship itself was constructed by the YouTuber Lord Dakr.

3) The Going Merry (One Piece)

A reproduction of a pirate ship from One Piece, the Going Merry, is one of the most popular pirate ships in the game. With its unique figurehead, beautiful hull, and sails, this painstakingly built ship perfectly embodies the essence of the fictional warship.

For lovers of One Piece and Minecraft alike, this construction is a must-see due to its amazing attention to detail. This incredible pirate ship build was made by the YouTuber TSMC - Minecraft.

4) Flying Dutchman

If you try building the Flying Dutchman, get ready to face spooky specters and hear scary stories about the ocean. This ship, which has been immortalized in the Pirates of the Caribbean film series, is said to be cursed and destined to sail the seas for all eternity.

Players have created beautiful and eerie recreations of the Flying Dutchman, perfectly portraying her deteriorating hull and frayed sails. Its outstanding construction perfectly conveys the eerie beauty of this fabled ghost ship. This incredible build was made by the YouTuber NewFreedomMC.

5) AC IV Jackdaw

Set sail on the Jackdaw for an exciting voyage of pirates that draws inspiration from Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag. It was on this majestic ship that gamers took on heart-pounding naval conflicts and traversed dangerous waters as the game's protagonist.

This well-known pirate ship has been reconstructed in Minecraft, displaying its elaborate woodwork, tall masts, and recognizable sails. This is another build by the YouTuber NewFreedomMC.

6) Simple Pirate Ship

The Simple Pirate Ship is a great illustration of how sometimes the simplicity of the game can be its most beautiful aspect. This ship is distinguished by its elegance and versatility with its simple lines, compact size, and minimalist design. It's still a big ship, so it will take quite a bit of time to create.

This design was made by the YouTuber Striker Gaming. Anyone new to the game will enjoy trying out this incredible pirate ship.

7) Working Pirate Ship

In Minecraft, there's nothing more thrilling than a functional build that's not just for show, and that's done here with a working pirate ship in Minecraft. This build comes to life using an amazing redstone contraption.

With the help of this amazing invention, players can take on the role of a real pirate captain as they explore the waterways, fight foes, and ultimately conquer the Seven Seas. This build was made by the fantastic YouTuber Tortik.