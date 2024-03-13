7 best Minecraft skyscraper builds

Minecraft gives its fans countless ways to build amazing in-game structures. Skyscrapers are some of the most striking buildings in the title, rising high above the virtual environment. Players create spectacular skyscrapers every day and show them off all over the internet to help others make their own incredible builds.

This article lists seven of the greatest Minecraft skyscraper builds, from the future and cyberpunk-inspired to the recognizable symbols of our actual cities.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Minecraft skyscraper builds are incredible

1) Cyberpunk Skyscraper

The Cyberpunk Skyscraper in Minecraft has a sleek, angular shape and colorful windows that perfectly encapsulate the future. With its holographic look and impressive height, it is a beautiful addition to any city in the game.

The structure features numerous levels, complex ventilation systems, and superb external shading. The meticulous attention to detail in creating the gritty environment is also quite impressive.

This incredible build was constructed by YouTuber Episkninjaturtle.

2) Empire State Building

The Empire State Building has been recreated in Minecraft by YouTuber Black Beanie Gaming. This structure, which is 102 stories tall, is a marvel of architecture.

The painstaking way in which the builder has brought the original Empire State Building to life in the virtual world is impressive. This creation also demonstrates the historical value of the structure.

This build would look stunning on a Minecraft roleplay server.

3) Vibrant Skyscraper

The Vibrant Skyscraper fully utilizes the vibrant colors that are a hallmark of Minecraft. Episkninjaturtle is once again behind the creation of this amazing build.

Episkninjaturtle has created a visually striking masterpiece by combining complex patterns and textures with brilliant hues. This design serves as a reminder that Mojang's sandbox game can be a blank canvas for self-expression and boundless imagination.

If you're considering building this structure, it should be done on a Minecraft creative server since it offers tons of features to help with the process, such as world edit.

4) Aesthetic Skyscraper

This skyscraper design simply looks amazing. The tower has a symmetrical design and clear lines. The structure is a delight to explore because of its modest facade, which belies its large and beautifully planned inner spaces. It is a serene masterpiece that exemplifies the builder's ability to instill peace even in the middle of a busy game world.

This design was made by YouTuber Zekken-ZK.

5) Futuristic/Cyberpunk Skyscraper

The Futuristic/Cyberpunk Skyscraper, which combines cyberpunk aesthetics with futuristic design features, is a fantastic illustration of the game's creative possibilities. This structure gives off a truly futuristic aura with its unusual design and lofty height.

This is another crazy creation from YouTuber Episkninjaturtle.

6) World Trade Center

This is another famous real-world building constructed in the Minecraft realm. The World Trade Center honors the famous twin towers that formerly adorned the skyline of New York City.

This design was made by YouTuber JuicyTaz201. It perfectly captures the essence of these renowned structures, down to the minute features like the distinctive facade and rooftop antennae.

Players may now pay homage to a historical architectural masterpiece in the game, thanks to JuicyTaz201's tutorial.

7) Super Skinny Modern Skyscraper

The Super Skinny Modern Skyscraper is a marvel of modern architecture. It defies convention with its distinctive architectural concept, standing tall and slim. The large glass panels fill the room with natural light, accentuate its slim design, and create a wonderful sense of openness. They also offer a wonderful view of the world below.

The Super Skinny Modern Skyscraper is an amazing feat of grace and simplicity, proving that moderation can lead to beauty. It was made by YouTuber crafterjacob.