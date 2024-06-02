7 best Minecraft starter house builds in 2024

Do you have no idea where to begin when creating your first shelter in Minecraft? Have no fear, this is a list of the best seven starter house designs in Minecraft for you to pick from. These buildings will provide a comfortable location to live in the game and are simple to assemble, all while maintaining an amazing appearance.

Tutorials for Minecraft builds are especially helpful for beginners. This list is full of incredibly unique and wonderful choices.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Minecraft starter house builds for new players

1) Cherry Blossom Starter House

Trending

The Cherry Blossom beginner House is ideal if you want to give your beginner home some visual appeal. Playing in a visually lovely and peaceful atmosphere, this structure features cherry blossom trees and is constructed primarily of cherry blossom wood.

With everything required to start playing the game, the layout is straightforward but effective. The Cherry Blossom biome was only added in the past year and a half and it has changed the whole atmosphere of house building, with the possibility of building a pink house. This design was constructed by YouTuber Polar Cat.

2) Simple Lakeside Starter House

The Simple Lakeside Starter House is ideal for those who enjoy being near the water. Constructed on a tiny plot of ground near the ocean or a huge lake, this house offers a calm and relaxing space. It is both functional and aesthetically pleasing, with a modern exterior and a warm interior.

If you're a fan of fishing within Minecraft, this build is truly fantastic. It includes a dock where you can park a boat. This build was created by popular YouTuber and builder Gorillo.

3) Starter Medieval House

The Starter Medieval House is a great option if you want your beginner home to have a more medieval appearance. With its unique roof, wooden planks, and cobblestone construction, this structure offers a classic yet fashionable ambiance.

For those who enjoy Minecraft buildings with a medieval theme, this design is ideal because of its straightforward but effective arrangement. The home has a tower going straight through its interior, providing a great view of your surroundings. This build was made by YouTuber NeatCraft.

4) Easy Acacia House

Easy Acacia House (Image via YouTube/Zachobuilds)

The Easy Acacia House is next. For individuals who wish to jump into the game fast and with the least amount of hassle, this starter home is ideal. Built with slabs, steps, and planks of acacia wood, the layout is straightforward and maximizes the living area.

The style is sleek and contemporary, and despite being an easy build, it would be a magnificent addition to your world, or even on a Minecraft SMP Server. This tutorial was created by YouTuber Zachobuilds.

5) Cozy Starter House

Cozy Starter House (Image via YouTube/KoalaBuilds)

The Cozy Starter House is a fantastic choice for anyone seeking a more comfortable starter home. This design features an inside fireplace, a lantern-lit outside, and warm wooden textures. The compact, yet useful design creates a friendly environment for new players in Minecraft.

This build is incredibly unique and includes features such as a small horse stable, and a beautiful porch at the very front. KoalaBuilds is the creator of this incredible build design.

6) Starter Oak House

Starter Oak House (Image via YouTube/SheepGG)

For those who seek a traditional Minecraft aesthetic, the Starter Oak House is ideal. This structure keeps things basic but fashionable with its wooden exterior, cute chimney, and simple yet exquisite design.

The comfortable interior is great for players who are just getting started. This building includes a raised porch that wraps the house, with an amazing stable placed below the building for any animals you want to keep nearby. YouTuber SheepGG made this house.

7) Perfect Starter House

Perfect Starter House (Image via YouTube/Gorillo)

Finally, combining the best elements from all of the entries above is the Perfect Starter House. This structure has a warm fireplace, a practical plan that maximizes the living space, and a modern yet homey appearance with textures of stone and wood.

It's the perfect place to call home for new Minecraft players. The bottom part of this build includes a farm so it's great for survival enthusiasts who have been searching for a starter home. This is another build designed by Minecraft YouTuber Gorillo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback