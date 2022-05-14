7 best Minecraft statue ideas (2022)

Minecraft is a game that is centered around creativity and building. And while for some players this comes very easily, for those who are more Survival-mode oriented, the shift toward building can feel intimidating and outright scary.

However, there are some easy places for players to begin their building journey, and statues make for a great starting point. They are often smaller in scale, and use more common resources, making them easier to build en masse and quicker to take down and rebuild should a player not like the finished result.

A look at 7 best statues ideas that Minecraft players can try out

1) Pixel art

An example pixel art in the game (Image via Minecraft)

One of the most classic types of creative builds in Minecraft, pixel art is a natural way to transform things in the game.

Since the game’s art style is already very pixel based, and there are so many blocks of different colors, pixel art is easy to recreate in a world by simply making each individual pixel of the art into a block. This can even be done in a two-by-two block square if players want to upscale any pixel art.

2) Mob statues

An example of giant mob statues of some of Minecraft's hostile mobs (Image via planetminecraft.com)

This is a very similar concept to pixel art, just in 3D. Minecraft’s mobs are already totally pixelated, so it is possible to create statues of their likeness by mapping their textures with blocks in a one-to-one pixel to block ratio.

This is a good way for players to get familiar with block palettes and which blocks work best for what colors, a good foundation that any potential builder needs.

An interesting way to use these mob statues would be to make them landmarks for specific farms, such as a large cow statue to mark a cow crusher, or a creeper statue to mark a creeper or gunpowder farm.

3) Basic stone statues

An example of a simple stone statue (Image via Minecraft)

These basic stone statues are a great way to add a little bit of visual interest and flair to builds that need just a hint of stone to really be elevated to the next level.

They also add a bit of medieval flair to builds that need it, and are simple to build once the players get a hang of them. All in all, these statues offer a good introduction guide to statue building in Minecraft.

4) Lion statue

Another statue shown by Grian, these lion statues are perfect for those who have built their main base within a desert biome. These particular statues are comprised of sandstone and terracotta blocks, and fit in amazingly with the esthetics of the game as created by desert temples and villages.

These lion statues also exude an aura reminiscent of the stone works of the ancient Egyptian culture.

5) Devil statue

This devil statue features a dark red color palette to match the demonic theme. These statues would make for perfect guardians for the entrance to a nether portal room, or really just any Nether themed build, as they are a perfect representation of the Nether’s real-world inspiration.

In addition, they are mostly made of nether blocks, which ties them even better into this netheraesthetic, even beyond what they are made to resemble.

6) Villager statues

Villagers are one of the game's most useful mobs. The amount of useful items and trades that are available to players through villagers cannot be overstated.

This means that a villager trading hall should be one of the first large scale builds that players embark on. While there are many ways to decorate these trading halls, why not surround them with statues and idols showing respect for the villagers that make it all possible.

These statues are mostly made of wood and wool, though these blocks can be swapped out depending on the theme and vibe of the trading hall.

7) Globe statue with optional beacon

This design, shown off by YouTuber Grian, acts as both a statue as well as a beacon.

As such, not only is this build a beautiful centerpiece for a nature-themed build, being a green globe, but it also buffs players while in the area due to the beacon. It also acts as a marker for the player’s base, as the beacon’s light will shoot up into the sky, ready to lead players home at any point.

Players wanting to use this statue without a beacon can do so as well, especially if killing the Wither is still something they need to accomplish.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan