7 best space mods to download for Minecraft in 2022

Space mods are some of the most popular and unique mod types anyone can access in Minecraft. Space is always fun and fascinating to explore. With Minecraft being quite mod-friendly, players get many opportunities to make space-themed mods that add new blocks, dimensions, vehicles, weapons, armor, tools, mobs, and contraptions to the game.

Minecraft mods that focus on space exploration

7) The WarpDrive mod

The Warpdrive mod is great for space exploration and construction. It puts the player in space and adds a ton of space-themed blocks to the game. Players can build a customized spaceship and use it to travel to different dimensions.

Several complex machine-based blocks can be found in the mod, giving further credit to the detailing of shipbuilding and space exploration in this mod.

6) Galacticraft

Galacticraft is one of the most famous and effective space-themed mods for the game. Players are given a variety of ship designs to choose from, which they can use to explore space.

A number of planets can be accessed in the mod, from all solar system planets to other planets. Players can even go to the Moon, asteroids, and space station-like structures. There is a leveling system for ships and a lot more.

5) The FuturePack mod

This space-themed mod is quite futuristic. The mod deals with many new blocks and resources like wiring, pipes, and other devices. Players can make industrial-grade equipment like furnaces, scanners, and more.

Relying heavily on technology and progression-based tech trees, this mos is perfect for players who like to build different devices, machines, and contraptions. Redstone players will love it.

4) Space Dimensions

Space Dimensions is one of the most detailed space-themed mods out there. It has a small progression system that focuses on building a spacesuit. A spaceship before blasting off into space to begin exploring.

There are a ton of planets to explore, along with some from the solar system. Changes in gravity can be experienced, and oxygen support is a reality in this mod.

3) The Space Age mod

The Space Age mod is popular for p[layers looking to explore space in Minecraft. The mod starts by guiding the player on how to make their one spaceship. The best part is that this can be done using blocks from the vanilla versions of the game. Once the ship is built, there are a variety of planets to choose from and explore.

2) 4Space

4Space is a unique mod that adds many planets and worlds to explore in space. Many planets have moons, which are also fully explorable. Many planets have unique resources like new ores, blocks, armor, weapons, tools, etc. Players can even encounter some alien mobs while playing this mod.

1) Astromine

Astromine is a space-themed mod that focuses heavily on technology, weird machines, and contraptions. A small progression system is available for players to follow, which lets players get their bearings and helps them decide what to do in the mod. One of the best aspects of this mod is that players can travel to new and unique dimensions.

Note: Players are advised that this mod is one of the Fabric APIs.

Minecraft’s modding community has been growing and working hard for the last decade. Every day, thousands of players, modders, and developers work on and release mods for the game, most of which are regularly updated and looked after. From individual players to entire organizations working on one mod, modding has become a substantial part of Mojang’s sandbox masterpiece.

