7 best treehouse designs to build in Minecraft (2022)

Treehouses in Minecraft are a great base design. They are built high up in the trees, away from those pesky mobs that spawn on the ground at night.

Treehouses also allow for players to see further off into the horizon when looking out their windows. There are many different styles of treehouses for them to choose from, from basic designs to complex themes and houses.

Seven comfortable treehouse designs to build in Minecraft

7) Minimalist treehouse

A minimalist treehouse features the bare minimum for what users need (Image via artic.uno_mc/Instagram)

This treehouse is a build anyone can make, even those without any Minecraft building experience. It features the bare minimum for what users need: a bed, furnace, and a chest.

To make the build more functional, they can replace the flower pot with a crafting table. Gamers do not need any blocks for this treehouse, and it would be a great starter home.

6) Easy treehouse

An easy treehouse is a unique build (Image via Vanstar/YouTube)

This treehouse build is a bit more complex than the minimalist build, but it is still doable by all players! In this unique build, they sub out wooden plank walls for leaves.

It is pretty easy, and all users need to do is build a hollow globe-like leaf structure on top of a wooden stump, then fill the leaf walls with whatever they wish!

5) Multi-level treehouse

A multi-level treehouse suits users who want a base with multiple rooms (Image via The Mythical Sausage/YouTube)

This multi-level treehouse build is excellent for those with a bit of building experience under their belt. It suits users who want to have a base with multiple rooms.

4) House in the trees

A house in the trees great for users who want a more spacious base (Image via Don4lex/YouTube)

This build is as self-explanatory as it suggests. It's a typical house but on a tree!

This treehouse build in Minecraft is great for users who want a more spacious base, with the element of it being high up. There is even some space to grow crops on the balcony.

3) Inside the trunk

Inside the Trunk is actually inside a hollowed-out tree trunk (Image via Minecraft)

This build is a bit different from all the rest. Instead of the base being up by the tree's leaves, it is actually inside a hollowed-out tree trunk!

This is a great base for those who don't want the trouble of climbing stairs or ladders to reach their base.

2) Treehouse with a farm

This treehouse build is perfect for all those farmers out there. It includes a fully functional wheat farm at the bottom!

Of course, users can choose to grow whatever crop they choose. The base itself is pretty simplistic, with one wall of the base exposed and the rest covered by the tree's leaves.

1) Fantasy treehouse

Fantasy treehouse [Image via Instagram user beeswithmoss]

This treehouse build would be better suited for experienced builders, as it is pretty detailed and complex. This fantasy build is impressive and uses some newer Minecraft wood blocks.

