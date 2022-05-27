7 chill Minecraft servers to play on in 2022

Minecraft is a great game to enjoy online, but sometimes crowded servers and overly-complex plugins can be a little taxing for players.

Fortunately, the huge collection of Minecraft servers means there's one for everybody. More than a few smaller servers provide a relaxed environment for survival and crafting. Some of these servers are roleplay-friendly as well for players who may be interested.

Players shouldn't expect thousands of active players on these servers, but that's more or less the point. These servers are relaxed, featuring a tight-knit community of a few players who can enjoy themselves in a more contained capacity.

Minecraft: Chill servers worth checking out in 2022

7) Comfy SMP (MC.ComfySMP.com)

Comfy SMP keeps things vanilla and keeps rules to a minimum (Image via _Cashew/Planet Minecraft)

A server with vanilla-adjacent gameplay, Comfy SMP maintains a very hands-off approach to its world. Players can build, survive, and band together at their leisure. However, since this server is relaxed with its oversight, griefing and PvP are legal. This may frustrate some players, but the server is contained enough that griefers are usually discouraged significantly. Otherwise, this server is incredibly pleasant for a relaxing gameplay experience.

6) V8C.net (V8C.net)

Juanchuss Base in V8C (Image via Moth2000/Planet Minecraft)

This server is about as baseline as Minecraft allows, but there's nothing wrong with that for relaxing gameplay. The spawn zone is safe and comfortable, and players have access to a few basic commands to find their ideal building spot. Otherwise, there are no currencies, no Pay-to-Win mechanics, no altered drop rates, and no imposed world borders.

Players can simply dive in and enjoy traditional gameplay at its core. It won't satisfy players who love a dearth of plugins, but it's certainly worth trying for more casual gamers.

5) CoffeeCraft (Play.CoffeecraftSMP.com)

CoffeeCraft adds a few bells and whistles for players' quality of life (Image via Vethyx/Planet Minecraft)

A small-scale server with a few helpful plugins, CoffeeCraft is a close-knit server community filled with kind players. It provides a vanilla survival experience but adds grief protection and a player-run economy.

Players can open their own shops and sell goods, accruing money they can utilize for their own needs. Pets are also available, which is a plus. Otherwise, there are no Pay-to-Win mechanics like larger servers, and a small number of players ensures minimal to no server lag.

4) Vibe Central (Vibecentral.xyz)

Vibe Central provides multiple game modes and convenient features via plugins (Image via VibeCentralMC/Planet Minecraft)

A server for players who enjoy both survival and creative gameplay, Vibe Central is primarily centered around its small community. Utilizing multiple quality-of-life plugins, players can take advantage of things like shops and auctions, player-made towns, and WorldEdit-friendly creative plots.

Players can even fly about if they'd like, as the command has been made available to enjoy at any time. Build, collect, and relax with a community of chill players that are enjoying their experience.

3) Hearthcraft SMP (Play.Hearthcraft.net)

Players convening in Hearthcraft (Image via Keizizze/Planet Minecraft)

Dating back to 2018, Hearthcraft is a survival multiplayer server that offers a unique experience without being overly complicated. Players can enjoy the base features of Minecraft, but with some improvements to make doing so easier.

This includes MCMMO plugins for RPG-esque stat progressions and a resetting resource world where players can collect what they need for their builds. Meanwhile, the main game world is a persistent-world, meaning players won't need to worry about resets destroying their hard-earned creations.

2) TheaLater MC (MC.Thealater.com)

A pleasing vista of the Thealater server (Image via @Thealater/Twitter)

This particular server provides an interesting game world in the form of a 1:500 recreation of Earth. Players on both Java and Bedrock Editions can enjoy traditional survival gameplay. If they need a few things to complete their build, players can head to the server's well-crafted shopping district.

MCMMO is also present on this server, allowing players to train up their skills and improve how well they harvest materials and build their structures. Paired with a friendly and communal group of players, Theacraft is a great pick for more laid-back gamers.

1) MinedHype (Play.Minedhype.com)

MinedHype ensures a quiet and peaceful gameplay experience (Image via MinedHype/Planet Minecraft)

Though a server with a name including the word "hype" might seem a little chaotic, MinedHype is very much the opposite. The server features no whitelisting, no Pay-to-Win mechanics, and a toggleable PvP system for players.

A public shopping area can be teleported to with a lone command, and player shops are also present for those that wish to trade openly. Basic plugins allow players to claim their land and protect it from griefers, and the server has remarkable connection stability along with cross-platform play.

Note: The article reflects the author's own views.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi