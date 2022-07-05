7 craziest and most unusual seeds for Minecraft 1.19

Minecraft's world generation code has changed vastly over the years. As a result, there are many rules in place to avoid certain occurrences. However, the game sometimes circumvents these rules or ignores them unintentionally.

When Minecraft's world generation creates a new world, unusual and incredible things happen. Some of these incidents can lead to situations where players can take advantage of improved starts or intriguing terrain.

Other seeds feature structures colliding with each other or being present in areas where they shouldn't. Such seeds are few and far between, but players can find some of the strangest Minecraft 1.19 seeds below.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Village in Dripstone Cave (3691227506307257532), Mansion Crater (8486214866965744170) and 5 other strange Minecraft seeds after The Wild Update

1) Cursed Mangrove Village (57000088)

This Minecraft village is out of place and abandoned in this seed (Image via Mojang)

While Mojang is yet to implement mangrove swamp villages in the game, this seed provides a reasonable facsimile.

At the coordinates (X: -368, Z: 192), players can find a savanna village that has been abandoned and completely engulfed by a mangrove swamp. Players will want to head to this village with caution and the right equipment, as they may encounter a few undead inhabitants.

Once the village has been cleared out, players can also head to a nearby woodland mansion at (X: 360, Z: -744) to potentially release and tame one of the game's new Allay mobs.

2) Mansion Crater (8486214866965744170)

This mansion is certainly placed in a predicament (Image via Mojang)

Woodland mansions in Minecraft are usually placed in dark forest biomes with a sizable amount of room around them. This is to ensure that the mansion doesn't generate and collide with nearby structures or terrain. However, this particular seed bucks that trend to some extent.

At (X: 714, Z: -676), players can find a mansion next to a vast chasm and cave network. Nearby rivers flow down into the cave system itself, allowing players to descend into it and explore it at will. These caverns should provide access to easily mineable ores as well as dripstone blocks for a player's early survival needs.

3) Sculk-Ridden Stronghold (-3123214652609309440)

This stronghold is tainted by the deep dark biome's sculk blocks (Image via Mojang)

Strongholds in Minecraft are required to enter the End and defeat the Ender Dragon boss. They can be tricky to find and tend to be in relatively isolated places. This particular seed's initial stronghold can be found at (X: 2072, Y: 2, Z: 90), but it isn't an ordinary stronghold.

For starters, the stronghold features an End portal room with two entrances, but it is also contaminated with sculk blocks. These blocks have crept up from the deep dark biome below the stronghold ((X: 2072, Y: -40, X: 24), making this seed pair two of the more unusual aspects of Minecraft together in an eerie combination.

4) Lush Ancient City (-8687393869649825644)

This ancient city structure is overgrown with lush cave plant life (Image via Mojang)

To avoid the generation of foreign mobs that aren't the powerful Warden, Minecraft's deep dark biomes and their ancient cities don't intersect with many biomes and structures.

This seed has apparently overcome this limitation, featuring an ancient city at (X: 2040, Y: -41, Z: -728) that has merged with a lush cave biome. The combination of the two allows players to find mobs like axolotls even within the deep dark, which may be somewhat helpful for players hoping to keep the Warden away from them.

The glow berries growing around the area provide a basic food source in the event that players need some measure of healing if they've sustained damage in the city.

5) Ancient City with Lush Mineshaft (-156227665)

This seed thoroughly subverts generation rules for ancient cities (Image via Mojang)

If a lush cave in an ancient city is strange, this Minecraft seed makes things even more unusual.

In this seed, players can find a cave entrance at (X: -579, Y: 103, Z: -671) that leads deep down into an ancient city structure. However, this city is engulfed in a lush cave biome that also intersects with an abandoned mineshaft. Such an occurrence is incredibly rare and circumvents the rules that ancient cities shouldn't intersect with other structures.

The mineshaft can even allow the game to generate standard hostile mobs near the ancient city, which is also a broken rule. The Warden won't be completely alone in this seed's closest ancient city to the spawn point.

6) Village in Dripstone Cave (3691227506307257532)

A dripstone cave is a strange place to find a village (Image via u/Arturi_/Reddit)

Villages in Minecraft typically generate in standard biomes like plains, deserts, taigas and savannas. However, players in this seed can find a particularly unusual one at (X: 194, Y: 69, Z: 343).

This village is partially immersed in a hollowed hill with a huge dripstone cave network inside. A few buildings are placed out in the daylight, but others are buried in the cave system itself.

Life is likely quite difficult for villagers in this particular area, but it does present Minecraft players with a unique opportunity for building or specific survival challenges.

7) Instant Ancient City Start (565535403532980236)

This seed may be best for players who are looking for a challenge (Image via Mojang)

Throughout Minecraft's history, Mojang has made strides to ensure that players spawn in a safe and survival-friendly environment. However, things don't always go the way the developers planned.

This seed is an extreme example of that as it spawns Minecraft players right in the middle of an ancient city. Players will be faced with an extreme and immediate challenges as they comb the depths of this shadowy biome. They will have to be quick on their feet in order to rise back to the surface and find safe haven away from the biome, its cities and their stalwart defender.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far