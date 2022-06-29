7 must-have XP farms in Minecraft 1.19 update

Experience is an important resource in Minecraft due to its use in enchanting and repairing items.

Players have created different ways to farm experience orbs without manually killing mobs or crafting a plethora of items.

These XP farms come in different shapes and sizes. Some offer more experience per hour than others.

Depending on a player's needs, they may not need to create a complex XP farm and can stick to smaller semi-automatic builds.

Given below is a list of XP farms that players can build in Minecraft 1.19.

Enchanted Item Duplication Glitch, kelp farm and 5 other great experience farms that players can build after Minecraft 1.19 update

1) Sculk XP Farm

Sculk catalyst blocks regenerate sculk blocks (Image via Mojang)

The sculk block is a recent addition to Minecraft, thanks to The Wild Update. This shadowy block primarily interacts with entities that have died in the deep dark biome.

Sculk catalysts are notable in this regard, as they can turn dead mobs into additional sculk. However, catalysts will also regenerate sculk over time.

Players can use this mechanic to their advantage if they find a deep dark biome. They can simply head down into the biome with a hoe and mine standard sculk blocks around a catalyst.

Each sculk block drops XP orbs depending on the experience level of the mob that died to make them.

After a sizable amount of time, players can return to the deep dark. The sculk catalyst should regenerate nearby sculk blocks, which can be broken again and harvested for XP.

2) Furnace Smelting Farm

Smelting items in furnaces can provide quick and easy XP (Image via Mojang)

Smelting raw ores and other similar materials can generate experience in Minecraft. With a few chests, funnels and furnaces, players can create an automatic smelting machine that pumps out XP orbs regularly.

Players can place multiple chests feeding into the furnaces via hoppers. A set of chests will feed fuel into the furnaces, with another feeding raw iron or other smeltable items.

Lastly, players can place a small set of chests for the furnace to place smelted items upon completion. After each smelting, the furnaces will dispense experience for players to collect.

3) Zombie Piglin Farm

Farming zombie piglins in the Nether provides XP and gold (Image via j4kefradz/Youtube)

This XP farm operates similarly to a standard mob farm. By digging a small trench into the ground of the Nether, players can attract zombie piglins into the hole.

After they fall, players can kill them with a melee weapon, where they'll drop not only XP orbs but also gold. Gold is a precious resource in Minecraft, so players will only benefit from having more of it.

4) Mob Tower

A mob tower is a traditional means of gaining XP and items (Image via Shulkercraft/Youtube)

The mob tower is one of the longest-running Minecraft XP farms. However, this structure has been reworked.

Since hostile mob spawning has changed in Minecraft 1.18, players can use a platform-based tower flooded with water. Doing so will move the hostile mobs over to a large retaining pool, where they can then be funneled onto magma blocks or campfires for easy experience collection.

Furthermore, any items dropped by the hostile mobs can be funneled into chests if players like.

5) Kelp Farm

Kelp farms are excellent XP sources for early game (Image via By James/Youtube)

Kelp is easily acquired from Minecraft's ocean biomes. They can be used to generate a ton of experience quite quickly.

Players can gain experience by smelting kelp into dried kelp. They can then form the dried kelp into blocks that can be used as a fuel source to smelt more kelp. This creates an infinite smelting cycle as long as players don't run out of kelp.

This means players will have a consistent source of experience both in the early game and in the late game.

6) Blaze Spawner Farm

Blaze spawner farms provide both experience and blaze rods (Image via JC Playz/Youtube)

This somewhat complex build isn't for Minecraft beginners, but it's an excellent structure for experience and blaze rods.

Placed underneath a blaze spawner in a Nether fortress, this farm uses lava flows to drop blazes into a pit, where they're killed by infinitely automated pistons. The pistons will smash the blazes, and players can collect the experience from them after the fact.

Afterwards, the blaze rods that are dropped will funnel into a chest below for easy collection.

7) Enchanted Item Duplication Glitch

Duplicating and grinding enchanted items yields a large amount of XP (Image via Mojang)

This particular farm may only work in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, but it's an exceptional way to gain experience.

This method involves duplicating enchanted items in the Nether by reproducing a Bedrock world and placing them in a grinder block to collect experience.

This can be done infinitely as long as players can continue copying their world, making it a bit elaborate. However, players certainly won't be able to argue with the results.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far