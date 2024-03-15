A fatal Xbox app bug deletes Minecraft worlds while updating the game

A fatal bug has been causing havoc for many Minecraft players, and it can affect your game as well. Unlike a simple Minecraft Launcher quit error, this one is more dangerous. If you are someone who plays the game on a PC, then refrain from updating the game from the Xbox app.

Players who use the PC Game Pass on the Xbox app may be accustomed to updating the game through the app. However, a fatal bug is deleting entire worlds when the game is updated via the app. Here’s everything you need to know about the bug.

A Minecraft bug in the Xbox app is deleting worlds

Mojang Studios has officially asked players not to download the recent update for the game through the Xbox app for PC. Several players have reported that the update resulted in the deletion of their entire world. Unfortunately, if they did not have a backup, it might mean losing their progress entirely.

According to the official answer in the Microsoft forum, it is recommended that players should run the Gaming Service Repair Tool for PC in the Xbox app before downloading any update for the game. Ensure that the Gaming Services version is 19.87.13001.0 to prevent the update error.

Mojang Studios also tweeted asking players not to download the update from the Xbox app and to run the Gaming Services Repair Tool for PC before installing any Minecraft update.

Thankfully, updating the Gaming Services is as simple as fixing Minecraft exit code 1, another common error in the game. All you need to do is:

Launch the Xbox app on your PC and click on your profile picture to get a menu.

Select the ‘Support’ option from the menu and then select ‘Gaming Services Repair Tool.’

After that, just click on ‘Start Troubleshooting’, and the app will handle the rest.

Official answer (Image via Microsoft)

You will find that the Gaming Services Repair Tool will be updated to the correct version. Even after the troubleshooting process has been done, it is better to manually check the version yourself.

Before getting the app updater fixed, it is better not to update the game. As a failsafe method, make a copy of your game worlds and keep it as a backup. If any other bug deletes or affects your current world, you can always fix it with the backups.

Currently, there is no mention of any bugs for other platforms, such as Xbox, PlayStation, or even the PC version updated from the official Minecraft launcher. However, it is better to keep a backup of all your worlds in case the bug also appears elsewhere.