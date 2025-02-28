A Minecraft Movie finally shows a glimpse of original mob textures as statues

A Minecraft Movie will soon be released in theatres on April 4, 2025. Warner Bros. has been releasing lots of teasers and trailers for the film for a few months now. From the first teaser trailer itself, it was clear that the film was a live-action style where real-life characters would stumble upon an animated world of the game. The overall textures and 3D models of all the items, blocks, and mobs are vastly different from the original game, which is quite pixellated and basic.

However, the recently released final trailer of A Minecraft Movie shows that it will contain a scene where the original texture of villagers from the base game will be shown as statues. Here is more details about the shot and what it could mean for the entire film.

How villagers' original textures will be shown in A Minecraft Movie

The final trailer of A Minecraft Movie was two-minutes-and-30-seconds long, showcasing lots of shots and laying out the overarching plot. The premise is that Steve (played by Jack Black) entered the Minecraft world before anyone else, and then four more people stumbled into it, all having unique lifestyles and pasts.

A few shots show what Steve did while he was alone in the world in the beginning. One shot showcased Steve building massive head statues of villagers on a valley and a hill. The surprising detail to note in this particular shot was that the design and texture of these villager head statues looked exactly like the mob's original texture in the base game.

Unlike the high-resolution villagers that were shown in the film, the statues that Steve made looked exactly like the villagers from the original sandbox.

Steve building villager head statues in A Minecraft Movie (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros.)

This was quite fascinating to see as this was the only frame we received from trailers and teasers that accurately depicted a feature of the original game without any realistic textures or new 3D models.

There could be more references to the original game's look and feel in A Minecraft Movie

Chances are that the audience might see more shots with references to the original texture and features of the base game (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros)

After seeing the villager statues with the mob's original textures, there are chances that the audience might witness more references that connect to the base game.

There might be more shots where original textures of blocks, mobs, and even items are shown in the film; these may make some fans feel at home. This is because most of the film's animation style is vastly different from the original game.

Of course, we all need to patiently wait for the film to release on April 4, 2025, to check out everything it has to offer.

