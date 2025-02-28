A Minecraft Movie might be entirely missing the game's third dimension and its most popular mob

The final trailer of A Minecraft Movie was recently released by Warner Bros on their official YouTube channel. The filmmakers have been releasing lots of teasers and trailers to hype up the fanbase leading up to the film's release. These short videos loosely depicted the overarching plot of the film and provided glimpses into some of its major events.

From all the tidbits from these trailers, it is clear that the film is entirely set in Minecraft's Overworld and Nether. Unfortunately, this also means the film might not have the third and final game dimension and its most popular creature, the End and the Enderman.

Note: This article is subjective and speculative. It solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Reasons why the End might be entirely missing from A Minecraft Movie

A Minecraft Movie's plot is mainly set in Overworld and Nether

Ever since Warner Bros. released A Minecraft Movie's first teaser trailer, it was clear that the film was mainly set in the Overworld, where Steve first spawned and four other real-life characters entered through a mysterious portal. Glimpses of the Nether were also shown, where the main antagonists of the film, piglins, ruled.

In the final trailer of the film, it was made clear that the main plot involved the piglins' attempt to invade the Overworld. Steve, along with other characters, was on a mission to protect the Overworld from the piglins' forced entry from the Nether.

A Minecraft Movie's plot suggests that the two main dimensions in the film will be the Overworld and the Nether.

However, there was no mention of the End dimension in any of these teasers, despite it being quite an important area in the original game. Since there was no mention of it in any promotional content, there is a strong chance that the film might not have the End at all.

One of the most popular mobs of the End might also be missing

Enderman has not been mentioned or featured in the trailers. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Another extremely popular mob that was not mentioned or featured in A Minecraft Movie trailers was the Enderman. One of the most fascinating and mysterious entities in the sandbox, this mob can spawn in all three game dimensions.

The film's trailers showcased almost all the popular mobs in the game, but the Enderman was nowhere to be found. Considering the film's plot is entirely based on the Overworld and Nether, the filmmakers might not have been keen on adding the Enderman in it since it most commonly spawns in the End realm.

