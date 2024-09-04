A Minecraft Movie: Sheep, llama, and other mobs from the trailer 

Minecraft fans can finally rejoice as Mojang Studios and Warner Bros dropped the first teaser trailer for A Minecraft Movie and it features a lot of interesting things. The movie is set to release in theaters on April 4, 2025, and will feature a star-studded cast including Jack Black and Jason Momoa. While the teaser was just around 1 minute and 30 seconds long, it showed many mobs from the game.

In this article, we will list down all the mobs that were spotted in the trailer, including a new mob that could be very interesting to the story of the Minecraft movie.

All mobs featured in A Minecraft Movie's trailer

Steve will be played by Jack Black (Image via Mojang Studios)

Despite the trailer being very short, it was jam-packed with multiple references to the game, interesting scenes, and a lot of crucial elements about the overarching story of the movie. It also showed how the various cast members will be brought into the blocky world of Minecraft.

But the highlight of the trailer was all the mobs that were featured which also let fans know the animation style and what to expect when going to the movie. Here’s a list of all the mobs shown in the trailer:

Sheep

Creeper

Piglin

Ghasts

Wolves

Pigs

Unknown mob

Steve

Llama

The sheep and the llama in the Minecraft movie trailer (Image via Mojang Studios)

The trailer also showed many things about the look and behavior of the mobs. Here’s a more detailed description:

Sheep: The trailer featured a pink-colored sheep that looks somewhere between realistic and animated. We finally know that the leaked images of the mobs were true. The mob design is not the strongest part of the movie as many fans expressed their dislike towards the animation style.

Creeper: The creeper makes an appearance for a split second and shares the screen with Jason Momoa. We also got the realistic creeper head on the announcement image of the movie.

Piglin: Piglins are an integral part of the movie as they play a negative role. We also got to see what a bastion looked like before it was destroyed.

Ghasts: Ghasts look really disturbing with their realistic animation style and the movie shows a very interesting way of using their flight ability. The piglins use them as hot air balloons.

Wolf: For a split second, we can see a wolf howling in front of the moon and it might mean that Steve will have a pet wolf in the movie.

Pigs: In a shot that shows a village from a high point, one can see two pigs standing on a farm. While not much detail can be seen about their design, they are present there.

The Minecraft trailer also featured ghasts and wolves (Image via Mojang Studios)

Unknown mob: In one of the final shots where we can see the bastion, an unknown mob can be seen looking towards the camera. This mob has eyes that glow purple just like an enderman but does not have the height or structure of one. It might be a new mob made just for the movie.

Steve: Steve will be the star of the movie and is played by Jack Black. One can see him in his iconic light blue shirt.

Llama: The final shots of the movie show a white llama standing and chewing, completely unbothered by the army of piglins charging ahead.

Perhaps in the next trailer or teaser, the makers of A Minecraft Movie will show more mobs and important characters from the movie. It will be released in theaters on April 4, 2025. An animated Minecraft series is also being made and will be released in the future on Netflix.

