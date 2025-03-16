A new free Minecraft add-on brings mob and items from upcoming movie to the game

A Minecraft Movie is right around the corner and fans are not sure how to feel about it. All teasers and trailers released have failed to impress the players, most of whom are expecting the movie to be so terrible that it becomes interesting. However, it seems that we have one good thing that has come out of the movie — a great in-game add-on.

Officially titled “A Minecraft Movie add-on,” this pack has been developed by Spark Universe. The developer has a great track record of making some of the best add-on content for the blocky world and this one is no exception. It adds new mobs, bosses, and some very interesting weapons you can try. Here’s everything about the add-on and how to get it.

What comes in A Minecraft Movie add-on?

The add-on brings to the game new mobs and weapons that are directly taken from the upcoming movie. If you remember the first teaser trailer, Jason Momoa’s character was seen making a bizarre twin bucket item connected with a chain link. This particular weapon is available in the add-on.

Apart from the twin bucket, named “buck-chuckets,” you get a spear, a battle axe, the orb of dominance, and even the staff of Malgosha, which can be combined with the orb to make a projectile weapon. It can shoot from a distance and cause explosions. The add-on also features a unique launcher weapon that can launch items such as potatoes and ender pearls.

Needless to say, you need hostile mobs to try out all the new weapons. Luckily, A Minecraft Movie add-on brings some challenging mobs and bosses that will appear in the movie. One such example is the Great Hog, a massive piglin brute that eats powerful attacks for breakfast.

You need to up your combat game and equip the battle axe or the mace to get this giant on the floor. However, watch out as this mob can shoot projectiles that do considerable amounts of damage.

Another powerful boss is Malgosha, one of the main villains in the movie. This seemingly weak and old-looking mob can be deceptively powerful, knocking you back and taking away an unhealthy amount of hearts from your health bar. Apart from the bosses, other piglin mobs seen in the trailers have been introduced in-game.

A Minecraft Movie add-on can be downloaded from Minecraft Marketplace, by accessing it from the in-game menu or heading over to the website to install it. You can get this add-on for free and start trying out the weapons and battling the mobs now.

