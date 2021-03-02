A working version of the game Battleship has been created in Minecraft

A fully playable version of the game Battleship has been created in the world of Minecraft.

Battleship is a popular two-player guessing game. A player will need to determine where the opponent has hidden their ships on the game board. The game ends when one player has successfully located and destroyed all of their opponent's ships.

The game itself requires a combination of luck and strategy in order to be successful. It has been enjoyed in board-game form since 1967.

YouTuber SuasideLlama Redstone has recreated and imported this beloved game into Minecraft, with some truly remarkable redstone engineering skills.

This article showcases the Battleship game recreation in Minecraft and discusses its current features.

Battleship in Minecraft

With this build, two players are able to play the game Battleship inside of the blocky world of Minecraft.

The game functions almost identically to its real-world counterpart. Players can pick where they want to place their own ships and then have to guess where their opponent has placed theirs.

Everything in this build appears to be completely automated with the use of redstone and command blocks.

After a player has guessed the location of one of their opponent's ships, an indication made out of glowstone blocks will be made on a large grid in front of the player to show whether it was a hit or a miss.

The attention to detail of this build is also top-notch. When a player places one of their boats, an actual Minecraft boat gets put down onto the gameboard floating in water.

This is a cute touch but also serves as a reminder that the players are essentially playing an entirely new game inside of a game they are already playing.

The game is able to be fully reset and can be enjoyed as many times as Minecraft players want.

What this Battleship creation in Minecraft looks like from the outside (Image via SuasideLlama Redstone/YouTube)

As stated previously, the game was created by SuasideLlama Redstone. However, the YouTuber mentioned that they got some big help from a fellow creator by the name of Hansej.

According to a statement made by SuasideLlamaYT in a Reddit comment, this entire project took between thirty to forty hours to complete.

Completing this build in that amount of time is a pretty incredible feat, considering the size of the build itself and all of the intricacies of the redstone used.

The global download link for this epic creation has not been made available to the public quite yet, as there are still a few minor bugs that need to be tweaked out.

More information and a download link for this project will be shared once it has been officially posted by the creator.

