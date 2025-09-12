  • home icon
"Absolute Cinema": Fans react to new Minecraft Live 2025 trailer

By Pranay Mishra
Published Sep 12, 2025 11:40 GMT
Minecraft Live trailer for 2025 has been released (Image via Mojang Studios)
Minecraft Live trailer for 2025 has been released (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft fans are hyped for the upcoming Minecraft Live event scheduled for September 27, 2025, and Mojang has released a trailer for it. As with every other promotional video from the developers, this one stands out for its strong animation style, visual storytelling to tease upcoming features, and a sweet approach to depicting even the scariest mobs.

Redditor Chubka_ shared a post on r/Minecraft, asking the community for their reactions to the Minecraft Live trailer. The two‑minute-long video showcases features coming with the Copper Age update in the classic smooth, plastic‑style look. The trailer features copper golems take center stage, marching forward, with one golem oxidizing and locking up.

u/Ragnar0k_And_R0ll replied by recreating a meme:

"Absolute Cinema ✋😐✋ Element Animation W”

Durakus called the trailer cute and fun, saying they loved how great the animation was. TigbroTech mentioned that the trailer indicated an ocean update had been confirmed.

Redditors talk about the trailer while speculating about what the future updates might be (Image via Reddit)
Redditors talk about the trailer while speculating about what the future updates might be (Image via Reddit)

While the trailer did show a scene where copper golems walked on the ocean floor, it does not indicate that the next game drop will focus on ocean biomes. throwaway_acc4732874 added that many players will start hunting for small hints about what the next game drop will be.

Successful-Charity87 loved the trailer’s direction, especially the marching of the golems synced with the music. They also pointed out that Mojang referenced the three frogs from the previous trailer.

The Copper Age game drop for Minecraft is right around the corner

The long-awaited Copper Age update is coming soon to Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)
The long-awaited Copper Age update is coming soon to Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

The wait for the third game drop of 2025 is almost over, as Mojang will soon release the final version of the Copper Age update. This is exciting because it finally adds more uses for copper, allowing players to make copper tools, weapons, armor, and even a copper golem and chest.

For years, copper had few uses that mattered to most players. By making it functional like other metals in the game, the developers have given players more options to choose from. It will be even more interesting to see what Mojang announces for the game's future.

About the author
Pranay Mishra

Pranay Mishra

Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.

Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.

Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.

When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems.

Know More

