“Absolute Cinema”: Fans react to new Minecraft Live 2025 trailer

Minecraft fans are hyped for the upcoming Minecraft Live event scheduled for September 27, 2025, and Mojang has released a trailer for it. As with every other promotional video from the developers, this one stands out for its strong animation style, visual storytelling to tease upcoming features, and a sweet approach to depicting even the scariest mobs.Redditor Chubka_ shared a post on r/Minecraft, asking the community for their reactions to the Minecraft Live trailer. The two‑minute-long video showcases features coming with the Copper Age update in the classic smooth, plastic‑style look. The trailer features copper golems take center stage, marching forward, with one golem oxidizing and locking up.Your thoughts on new Minecraft Live trailer? byu/Chubka_ inMinecraftu/Ragnar0k_And_R0ll replied by recreating a meme:&quot;Absolute Cinema ✋😐✋ Element Animation W”Durakus called the trailer cute and fun, saying they loved how great the animation was. TigbroTech mentioned that the trailer indicated an ocean update had been confirmed.Redditors talk about the trailer while speculating about what the future updates might be (Image via Reddit)While the trailer did show a scene where copper golems walked on the ocean floor, it does not indicate that the next game drop will focus on ocean biomes. throwaway_acc4732874 added that many players will start hunting for small hints about what the next game drop will be.Successful-Charity87 loved the trailer’s direction, especially the marching of the golems synced with the music. They also pointed out that Mojang referenced the three frogs from the previous trailer.The Copper Age game drop for Minecraft is right around the cornerThe long-awaited Copper Age update is coming soon to Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)The wait for the third game drop of 2025 is almost over, as Mojang will soon release the final version of the Copper Age update. This is exciting because it finally adds more uses for copper, allowing players to make copper tools, weapons, armor, and even a copper golem and chest.For years, copper had few uses that mattered to most players. By making it functional like other metals in the game, the developers have given players more options to choose from. It will be even more interesting to see what Mojang announces for the game's future.