"Absolute W!": Minecraft streamer Dream shares free Chipotle code with fans

Minecraft star Dream is famous on Twitter for making hilarious replies to famous personalities and brands' tweets. A similar event took place recently where he targeted the well-known restaurant company, Chipotle.

On Thursday, September 23, Chipotle tweeted:

"cHiPoTLe nEvEr cHaNgEs tHeIr meNu"

He shared their newest menu item, smoked brisket, the third one announced this year so far. To this tweet, Dream responded with:

"give me free chipotle."

After the internet star replied, another popular Minecraft streamer, Ranboo, joined the thread, leading to a wholesome exchange of tweets. In the end, Chipotle sent a free code to Dream, which he used to "feed fans".

Minecraft streamer Dream shares free Chipotle code with fans

Young Minecraft streamers are some of the most famous figures online. Dream is one of the fastest-growing content creators on YouTube and Twitch. In just two years, the faceless star has accumulated over 25 million subscribers.

He usually targets and roasts his friends on Twitter, but recently, he replied to Chipotle's tweet asking for some free food. After the youngster's reply, his friends and thousands of fans joined in to see whether Dream would get free food or not.

On Thursday, Dream had a funny reply to Chipotle's tweet and asked for free food from them. Ranboo also joined and showed support since his buddy was talking about free food.

Dream thanked Ranboo for his support by saying:

"thank you for helping the cause."

The latter asked his friend to remember him when he received his free food from Chipotle. Funnily enough, Dream did receive a free code from the company.

Chipotle replied to Dream's tweet and said:

"wouldn't that be a dream..."

The online sensation later received codes from Chipotle's official Twitter account. Dream shared one code on his main account and replied "LETS GOOO" with his second account.

Many fans and other Minecraft streamers were all there witnessing this hilarious thread. As expected, the code was instantly used by some fans after Dream shared it.

Here are some funny replies by fans on the Twitter thread:

Another Minecraft streamer, Tubbo, also replied to the tweet and funnily asked:

"what is chipostlay?"

In the end, there were hundreds of tweets mentioning Dream, Ranboo, and Chipotle. Just another day in the lives of the star Minecraft streamers.

