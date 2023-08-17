After bamboo block set, Minecraft should consider adding cactus block set

There is a lot of talk in the Minecraft community that Mojang could also introduce a block set that can be crafted from cactus. The developers recently added a bamboo block set with the Minecraft 1.20 update, which is similar to other kinds of wood block sets that can be crafted into stairs, doors, slabs, trapdoors, planks, and more. Bamboo planks were simply quite different since it is not found naturally as a log, like every other kind of wood.

Since this is the first wood set that comes from a non-log kind of plant or vegetation, cactus can also be used as a source for a new wood set. The blocky plant that only generates in the desert biome does not have a lot of uses in the game. Hence, this could give players new content and give an old feature of the game a new purpose.

The idea of a cactus wood set was recently suggested by a Redditor on the official Minecraft Reddit page, and the members loved it.

Minecraft Redditor's idea for cactus blocks and users' reactions towards it

A Redditor named 'u/WorkGoblin' recently posted pictures of a new cactus block set that they created. The plant can be converted into the same set of blocks as other wooden and bamboo blocks, like doors, trapdoors, planks, slabs, etc. They also created a small house using different blocks, including the cactus ones.

Within a day, since it was posted on Minecraft's official Reddit page, it received more than six thousand upvotes and loads of comments. It became particularly popular because people loved the idea of a cactus wood set being present in the game.

Several users commented on how it would be a great addition to the game, and hundreds of people upvoted these comments, agreeing with them. They also discussed how the cacti would have more uses if they could be converted into wood blocks. A few mentioned how it can be greener to have a greenish wood type, while some praised its textures.

Apart from that, some Minecraft Redditors also suggested the original poster look up cactus wood and use its textures for the cactus blocks. They further discussed how the texture of cactus wood would be appropriate and closer to reality.

Overall, there were many players who agreed that the cactus wood set would be a brilliant addition to the sandbox title. Mojang will soon start working on their next major update after 1.20; hence, this could be a great first feature that they could introduce.

Of course, nothing can be said for sure about whether they would do this. However, since they have focused a little on desert-related features in the 1.20 update, there is a tiny chance that they might consider it.