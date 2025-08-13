After copper decorations, Minecraft fans are requesting Mojang for gold ingot palette

When it comes to blocks and mobs in Minecraft, the more the merrier. Different items let players build better structures, machines, and bases. More mobs mean making the massive blocky world more interesting to explore and interact with. The recent updates have been great in achieving that, and now, players want the developers to maintain the streak.A Minecraft player, u/lamali292, shared some concept images of various gold items, such as doors, lanterns, and chains, on the game’s subreddit. The gist of the post was to request Mojang Studios to expand upon gold just as they did for other metals like iron and copper. The original poster mentioned that since there are green, blue, and yellow lanterns, adding a red one that can be crafted using gold and redstone would be a great move.Mojang, why aren't there also other ingot palettes? :( byu/lamali292 inMinecraftThe idea of making gold more useful is interesting. Like copper, gold does not have many uses as a metal. While players can craft armor, tools, and weapons, their low durability makes them impractical. Perhaps the developers could add new applications for gold, just like copper blocks, to give players more reasons to actively mine it.u/yetigrowl commented that a full block palette similar to copper is not necessary for every metal, but the addition of gold trapdoors and doors, gold bars, chains, lanterns, and even copper pressure plates would be great. Building with gold bars in the Nether would be phenomenal, and so is the idea of making red lanterns using gold and redstone.Redditors discuss the new items that can be added to the game (Image via Reddit)u/Gastroid replied that if Mojang added a golden temple in the Nether made by the piglins, it would make the fiery underground dimension look even cooler. Meanwhile, u/IntrovertSwag added that gold and iron buttons would also be great, even though they might make their pressure plate counterparts less relevant.User u/You_Stole_My_Hot_Dog said that the buttons could have different press timings, like wood buttons, with iron having a very long output, while u/musical_entropy pointed out that for a sandbox game focused on creativity and player expression, Minecraft still lacks a complete color palette in some building areas.Minecraft is getting better with recent updatesMinecraft updates in 2025 have been great so far (Image via Mojang Studios)Minecraft has not only managed to stay relevant for over 15 years since its release, but it has also grown in size and popularity. The main reason behind this success is the constant updates the developers release every year. However, things went a bit stale for a few years, with updates that looked good in concept but barely added anything fun in actual gameplay.All of that changed with the new update structure. 2025 has been a great year so far for the blocky game, and it seems this success will continue. Mojang Studios is improving Minecraft from the core, and players are all for it. While many areas need improvement, things are looking very promising for the title.