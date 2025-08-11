6 Minecraft features Mojang has to update

Even after 16 years, Mojang continues to update Minecraft. The sandbox keeps getting new features and updates for existing features as well. Despite all this, there are a few features that have not been updated and discussed frequently in the community.

Here are some of the features that Mojang needs to update in Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

List of 6 Minecraft features that deserve an update

1) End realm

The End realm badly needs an update (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

End is arguably the biggest feature that Mojang should update in Minecraft. Over the past five years, the developers have added loads of new features to the Nether and the Overworld, but have completely ignored the End in previous updates.

Hence, the End realm can use a complete overhaul with new terrain generation, structures, vegetation, and mobs. Updating the End will urge players to revisit the currently barren dimension.

2) Polar Bear

Polar Bear can also get new features (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Polar bears are considered one of the most useless mobs in Minecraft. They are neutral in nature and will attack players if they have a cub around or if they are attacked. Upon death, they only drop some XP and raw cod or salmon. They are primarily present in the game as an ambient mob.

Hence, these creatures can also receive loads of new features like new taming mechanics, breeding mechanics, and using their fur for new items.

3) Cold Plains biome

Snowy plains biome can get new features like a new structure (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Snowy Plains is a desolate biome that can also be improved with some new features. This biome is quite barren, with nothing but snow layers. Since it is a cold biome, most farm animals do not spawn in it either.

Hence, Mojang can add new features to the biome, particularly a new secret structure with loads of new enemies. A new structure will pull players towards the biome.

4) Creeper

Creeper is an iconic mob, but can still use some new features (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Creeper has been in Minecraft ever since the game was officially released. Despite being old, it has not received any major updates, simply because it is iconic at what it does in the game.

However, Mojang can still add some new features to the mob to make it even better. One of the best changes they can make is to create different creepers based on different biomes. For example, a desert creeper can be beige and light brown in color, so that it can camouflage with the environment and attack players.

5) Animation of older mobs

Mojang should also bring major updates to mob animations (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Though this is not a proper in-game feature, mob animations can also be considered an outdated feature for some old mobs. Since newer mobs have a lot better animations, they look vastly different and disconnected from older mobs.

This is why Mojang should bring major updates to mob animations, and particularly add more fluid movements to older mobs like creepers, zombies, villagers, cows, sheep, etc.

6) Name tag

Name tags can be made craftable (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Name tags are rare items that can be found as chest loot in various structures and can also be found while fishing. It has a single purpose of naming mobs in the game. Since it is such a simple item, Mojang should make this item craftable. Furthermore, they should also add a new feature where a name tag drops from a mob if it dies. These features will make the item a lot more usable.

