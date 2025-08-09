Should you use X-ray pack in Minecraft?

One of the most popular and common activities in Minecraft is mining. Soon after joining a new world, you will find yourself in the caves, mining for ores like iron, copper, lapis lazuli, gold, and more. Some of these ores will be quite rare and will take you hours to find. Hence, the community has come up with unique X-ray resource packs that can make every block apart from ores invisible, so that you can find rare ores easily.

Many players feel that using X-ray defeats the purpose of Minecraft as a whole. However, an argument can be made that it is acceptable to use X-ray packs to find ores since Minecraft is not confined to mining.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Why is it okay to use X-ray in Minecraft

Mining for rare ores can be tedious and tiring, and is only a part of the game

Mining can sometimes take hours of your time (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

It is safe to say that mining in Minecraft can be taxing. You can head down to the caves to find common ores like iron, copper, and even coal. However, rare ores, like diamonds and gold, can be difficult to find.

Over the years, the community has discovered various methods to mine in order to cover maximum area, calculate the probability of those rare ores per chunk, and even learning the most common Y levels for each rare ore. Despite all this information, it might take you a few minutes to several hours to find even one diamond.

Though mining is an integral part, it is not what the entire game offers. Minecraft is filled with various kinds of activities that you can indulge in. You can build all kinds of redstone contraptions and beautiful structures, travel for thousands of blocks to discover structures, and much more.

Hence, if you are having trouble finding rare ores to progress forward and feel like you are wasting your time beyond a certain point, you can surely use X-ray to quickly find them and move to other activities.

The line between having fun and getting frustrated while playing

In general, games are meant to be fun rather than frustrating (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The sense of having fun or getting frustrated while playing a game can also be discussed to see why using X-ray in Minecraft is acceptable.

As a player, you will occasionally like working hard and grinding in a game, or become a little too irritated by its steep learning or grinding curve.

The most crucial thing to keep in mind at this period is that games are only meant to be enjoyable and to prevent frustration.

Therefore, if you feel frustrated for not finding diamonds even after hours of mining, you can, without feeling guilty, download X-ray resource packs and quickly spot the rare ores. If you feel that you are not enjoying a mining session, you can freely use X-ray to find resources. This is due to the fact that games should not feel overly demanding or burdensome.

