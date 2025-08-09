What to do with copper golem in Minecraft?

Copper golem is a brand new mob that will be released to Minecraft with the fall game drop. This mob was once a candidate in the mob vote competition in 2021, but it was defeated by the Allay. Now, Mojang has planned to permanently add the copper creature to the game. The moment the developers introduced this mob for the next game drop, thousands of players were extremely excited about how it could help them.

Here is what the new copper golem can do in Minecraft.

Minecraft copper golem's creation and use explained

How to create a copper golem in Minecraft

Copper golem can be created using a block of copper and a carved pumpkin (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

First, players need to manually create the copper golem in Minecraft, simply because it comes in the golem category. To craft the new mob, players need to place a block of copper and then a carved pumpkin on top. The moment both blocks are placed in the world, the game will spawn a copper golem.

The copper golem will also spawn with its own copper chest, which it will immediately start interacting with.

How does a copper golem work in Minecraft

Copper golem will transport items and sort them to different chests (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Once copper golem is created, it will periodically check the copper golem to see whether there is any item to transport. After seven seconds of wandering or idleness, the golem will open copper chests and verify again if all such chests are empty.

If there is an item in the copper chest, the copper golem will take that item in stacks of 16 before beginning to look for a regular chest to put it in. For instance, if the copper chests contain a 64-unit stack of planks, the new golem can only move and carry 16 planks at a time. In order to effectively move the entire 64-unit stack, the mob will need to make multiple rounds.

The item will be placed in a random normal chest that either holds that same item or is empty.

Copper golem can become a statue

Copper golem can become a statue after it is fully oxidized (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The copper golem will also oxidize like every other copper block. When it reaches its maximum oxidation level, the golem will freeze and become a statue block. It will then become a decoration block that players can place anywhere in their bases. The statue has four different poses that players can cycle through.

Furthermore, the oxidation level of the statue can be scraped and waxed. If players want to revive the golem, they can keep scraping the oxidation till the last stage.

