How to play copper update in Minecraft before its official release

Minecraft will receive a brand new game drop in the fall that will contain loads of new copper-related features. Mojang is focused on making the common Overworld ore more useful with this update. Before every update, the developers freely release upcoming features in Java Edition snapshots and Bedrock Edition beta and preview versions. With this game drop, they have done the same. This means that the new copper features are already available to play and test.

Here is a short guide on how to play around with the new Minecraft copper update features before it officially releases.

Steps to play Minecraft copper update before its official releases

Java Edition

Install the latest snapshot to play with upcoming copper features (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Java Edition is the older version of Minecraft. Mojang has always released two types of versions for players to download: the latest release and the latest snapshot. Snapshots are essentially beta versions in which developers release upcoming features. For the upcoming fall game drop as well, they are releasing new snapshots almost every week.

Here are the steps to download and play with Minecraft copper update features in Java Edition snapshot:

Open the Minecraft official launcher. Select the Java Edition section. Open the drop-down menu beside the Play button. Select Latest Snapshot. Hit play for the launcher to download the necessary files. Enter the game and create a new world to play with new copper features.

Bedrock Edition

Bedrock beta and preview can be downloaded from the device's store (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Microsoft Store)

Bedrock Edition is the newer edition of Minecraft that is available on various devices like smartphones, consoles, etc. Despite being on so many devices, Mojang tries to push beta or preview versions on every one of them regularly.

Here are the steps to download the latest Bedrock Edition beta and preview versions with new copper features:

Head to the store app on your device. Search for either Minecraft or Minecraft Preview. Download the Minecraft Preview version, or join the beta on Android. Open the latest Preview version. While creating a new world in the Preview version, turn on the "Fall game drop" feature in the "Experimental" section. Enter the world and enjoy new copper features before its release.

