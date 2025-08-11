All new crafting recipes in the Minecraft copper expansion update

Mojang will soon release a new Minecraft game drop, through which they will be adding in loads of new copper-related features. Players will finally be able to do a lot more with the common Overworld ore, like making bars, chains, chests, golems, torches, and much more. Since most of these blocks and items are new, they also have their own crafting recipes.
Hence, here are the crafting recipes of every copper item and block released with the Minecraft fall game drop.
Every crafting recipe for new Minecraft copper items and blocks coming to the fall game drop
Copper bars
Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!
Copper bar is a brand-new decorative building block that will be added with the fall game drop. This block can be crafted using six copper ingots placed horizontally on the 3x3 crafting slot area, as shown in the picture above. This block can be used in various builds and will also oxidize with time from orange to green.
Copper chain
Copper bar is also a new building block that can be crafted using one copper ingot and two copper nuggets. The copper ingot needs to be sandwiched between the two copper nuggets as shown in the picture above to get one chain. This copper chain can also be used in builds and will oxidize over time, changing from orange to green.
Copper chest
Copper chest is a new utility block that copper golems will interact with. Though this block automatically gets created when players create a copper golem with a copper block and a carved pumpkin, it can also be crafted using eight copper ingots and one chest placed on the crafting table.
Copper lantern
Copper lantern is a new light block coming with the fall game drop. Similar to how regular lanterns are created, these copper lanterns can also be crafted using eight copper nuggets and one copper torch. Copper lantern will also get oxidized with time, but its light level, which is 15, will not diminish.
Copper torch
Copper torch is also a new light block that can be crafted using one copper nugget, one coal, and one stick. Since this torch requires three crafting slots, it can only be made on a crafting table, as opposed to a regular torch, which can be crafted in the inventory itself.
Copper tools
Mojang has also planned to add all the copper tools and weapons to Minecraft. These have the same crafting recipes as iron tools. When players replace iron ingots with copper ingots, they will get copper gear like a pickaxe, axe, shovel, sword, and hoe.
Copper armor
Similar to copper tools and weapons, the fall game drop will also include a copper armor set. Every armor part, from helmet to boots, can be crafted using copper ingots. The crafting recipe will be the same as iron or diamond armor sets.
Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:
- Should you use X-ray pack in Minecraft?
- Best realistic Minecraft shader and resource pack combo
- What to do with copper golem in Minecraft
Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!