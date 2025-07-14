After the Minecraft copper update, another ore needs some love from Mojang

Mojang will soon be releasing a new Minecraft game drop in the fall. In this update, they will be bringing loads of new copper-related features like copper tools, weapons, armor sets, golems, and chests. Though these are great features for the game, an argument can be made that Mojang should also add some features to other ores in the game as well.

I feel like they should also add features to emerald ore in Minecraft. Here's how and why.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Emerald ore should also receive new features after Minecraft gets a copper update

Emerald can slot in perfectly as a diamond alternative

Emerald armor could be an alternative to diamond armor (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Finding diamonds in the game is one of the most challenging tasks, as almost all players—and even non-players—are aware. In order to find a few diamonds, players must mine for hours on end. As a result, creating a complete set of diamond armor in survival mode may take days.

However, if players ever locate a village and know which villagers to trade with, they can obtain lots of emeralds without any issues.

Therefore, Mojang can offer emerald armor as an alternative to diamond armor if players do not want to waste time mining but still want to have just as much protection.

Emerald armor can have the same protective statistics as diamond armor, but it can also have some drawbacks that make it different from diamond armor.

Mojang can provide players with two options for gaining strength by adding emerald armor: either locate a village to begin earning emeralds by trading with villagers, or become a miner and spend hours digging to obtain diamonds. They will develop an armor set with nearly similar strength along both routes.

Emerald gear can offer special perks and powers

Emerald gears can also have some special effects on villagers (Image via CurseForge/mi2ha)

Along with becoming an alternative to diamond gear, emerald gears can also have a special ability related to villagers. When villagers observe a player with emerald gears, they will have a chance to drop their prices as a sign of respect for players. This mechanic is somewhat similar to how piglins stop attacking players if they wear gold.

This way, players will have another reason to craft and use emerald gears, since they will get a chance to drop villager trade prices and get better loot more easily.

