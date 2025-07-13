How to use X-ray in Minecraft 1.21.7

X-ray in Minecraft 1.21.7 can enhance your vanilla gameplay and act as a powerful companion if you are trying to hunt down specific ores, minerals, and resources without endless searching. These resource packs turn your entire world transparent and X-ray-themed, uncovering the skeletons of each block and allowing players to find what they need without countless hours of searching.

This guide explains how to get and use X-ray in Minecraft 1.21.7.

How to get X-ray in Minecraft 1.21.7

Install the resource pack to get X-ray in Minecraft 1.21.7 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The resource pack to get X-ray in Minecraft 1.21.6 can be installed with ease and does not require any additional API or mods. These packs are handy if you wish to turn your world transparent and easily locate rare ores, trial chambers, and crucial structures such as end portals.

Here's how to install the Minecraft 1.21.7 X-ray pack:

Download an X-ray resource pack, such as Xray Ultimate by Filmjolk. Once the ZIP file is downloaded, open a new or existing instance of Minecraft Navigate to the Options tab on the home screen. Once opened, go to the tab marked Resource Packs. Now, click on the button marked Open Pack Folder. Drag and drop your downloaded X-ray pack ZIP file into this folder. Go back to Minecraft and look for the X-ray pack in the list of available packs. Once located, hover over the pack and click the arrow button to apply it to your game.

It is recommended that the pack is above the default Minecraft pack to prevent the native settings from overriding it. You can reorder by clicking the pack's icon to make sure it's on top.

Once you have followed these steps, click on "Done" and head back to the loading screen. You can now head into a new or existing world and try out your brand-new X-ray superpowers to uncover the secrets your seed is hiding.

How to use the Minecraft 1.21.7 X-ray pack

Here's how you can use X-ray in Minecraft 1.21.7 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

After installing the X-ray in Minecraft 1.21.7 resource pack, head into a game and use the X-ray feature to locate ores, trial chambers, and other hidden structures. Your world and all blocks will turn into transparent structures with distinct outlines. Unlike mods, where you need to enable the features or use a specific item or command, this resource pack is turned on by default.

The resource pack for X-ray in Minecraft 1.21.7 is a hassle-free way of locating hidden ore veins or mineshafts without requiring a Minecraft seed map. Additionally, the pack also lets you find structures like trial chambers, making it easier to locate them and obtain the hidden loot. You can also find items in the game without unnecessary exploration or venturing into dangerous caves.

The X-ray in Minecraft 1.21.7 resource pack can also be paired with utility mods such as Night Vision, astromine, or Optifine to enhance their powers and unlock additional perks. Blending these packs with visual mods can make searching for resources and structures an effortless task.

Note: X-ray resource packs are banned in certain servers and Realms. It is recommended that players read all the rules and instructions for servers before using the pack in multiplayer environments. As for single-player worlds, we won't tell if you don't.

