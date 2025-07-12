Minecraft fan adds unique structure to let players change the weather

Redditor yoavtrachtman shared a video on r/Minecraft, showing a mod that allows players to change the weather in a fascinating and fun manner. Instead of just a block or a command, players can build a structure called a “Temple Activator,” which uses gold, copper and different wood blocks along with a lighting rod that acts as the conduit.
Once the structure is completed, players can place a copper brick right above the gold block to initiate a lighting strike. This changes the area's weather while giving copper blocks a new use. To make things more fun, players can also take a chicken, pig, or cow and tie them to the tower before activating it to offer a “sacrifice” to get a thunderstorm.
NoriaMan evidently expressed their affinity for functional structures as well as mentioned that they do not like how complex the Ice and Fire Dragonforge mod is as it can make creating such structures quite a chore.
Spagootnoodles praised how well the feature blends with the vanilla Minecraft vibe and suggested adding rare ruined versions of the structure in the world, like ruined portals, to help players discover it naturally, especially in modpacks.
They also offered a bit of criticism, saying the obfuscated on-screen text feels out of place and unnecessary, given that the structure already provides particles, weather changes, and achievement toasts as feedback.
Plenty-Arachnid3642 asked if the change affects just the biome or the entire world. AdamixGamer replied that weather changes in Minecraft affects the entire world, to which OP agreed. nichiimishiari said weather that only affects specific areas or biomes would be nice to have. OP said that can be done in single-player mode.
Better and more impactful Minecraft updates
The previous Minecraft game drop added the ghast variants, locator bar, and improved items like lead and the saddle. This update among the best in recent times, and Mojang should focus on adding elements that impact the basic gameplay experience. The addition of functional and useful elements is always welcome, as it gives us structures like the Temple Activator.
The upcoming game drop will make copper more functional by adding copper tools, weapons, armor, and even a copper golem. This will make copper more useful while adding new elements and mechanics to the blocky game, an update philosophy that should always be followed.
