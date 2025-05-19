After the saddle, Minecraft fans want name tags to be craftable as well

Minecraft will soon receive the summer game drop, introducing new content to the blocky world. Mojang Studios is adding new ghast variants, improving the lead, and making one important change that players wanted for years: Saddles can now be crafted using leather and an iron ingot. This is big, and fans are beyond excited. With this positive change, players want the developers to change something else.
A Minecraft player who goes by the name u/Important_Lion4903 made a post on the game's subreddit suggesting to the developers that they should make the name tag craftable. Name tags are used to give names to other mobs and prevent them from despawning. The issue is that these items can only be obtained from loot chests, trading, and fishing.
Reacting to the post, u/PlanetMiitopia commented that they initially felt that some items should remain uncraftable to encourage exploration, since finding rare items is a core part of the game.
However, they didn't think name tags should be one of those items, as they’re basic and not particularly powerful. Later, the player got a different perspective that name tags can be used in powerful ways, like in XP farms, and are meant to be rare. The user ended the comment saying that name tags should remain uncraftable.
Another player, u/Darillium, talked about the addition of items that take effort to find, even if they have no particular use. They said that even if an item is just a useless trophy, they would still like it. Some items, like the Heart of the Sea, may not have much practical use but are fun to collect.
They praised Mojang’s approach with collectibles like armor trims, music discs, and pottery sherds, and expressed a desire for more non-renewable collectibles such as different gemstones, unique paintings, or items that change the appearance of tools.
u/Bagel_Bear said that the ability to name things seems like a very simple mechanic, and they do agree that name tags should be craftable. u/Easy-Rock5522 added that name tags also allow mobs to not despawn, and that serves most of the user’s purpose in the game. u/SeriousDirt mentioned that if name tags were craftable like saddles, they would be able to name all the villagers.
New things coming to Minecraft
Minecraft is about to get the summer game drop, and it will be bringing some radical new changes to the game. Apart from the new ghast mob variants and the locator bar feature, the developers have tweaked many items, such as the lead and the saddle, to make exploration more fun.
The saddle can be crafted, and the lead is now more useful as players can now attach multiple mobs and even boats with other mobs. This makes the game more fun, and it is great to see the developers improving the exploration aspect of Minecraft.
