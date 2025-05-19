After the saddle, Minecraft fans want name tags to be craftable as well

Minecraft will soon receive the summer game drop, introducing new content to the blocky world. Mojang Studios is adding new ghast variants, improving the lead, and making one important change that players wanted for years: Saddles can now be crafted using leather and an iron ingot. This is big, and fans are beyond excited. With this positive change, players want the developers to change something else.

Ad

A Minecraft player who goes by the name u/Important_Lion4903 made a post on the game's subreddit suggesting to the developers that they should make the name tag craftable. Name tags are used to give names to other mobs and prevent them from despawning. The issue is that these items can only be obtained from loot chests, trading, and fishing.

Ad

Trending

Reacting to the post, u/PlanetMiitopia commented that they initially felt that some items should remain uncraftable to encourage exploration, since finding rare items is a core part of the game.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Comment byu/Important_Lion4903 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Ad

However, they didn't think name tags should be one of those items, as they’re basic and not particularly powerful. Later, the player got a different perspective that name tags can be used in powerful ways, like in XP farms, and are meant to be rare. The user ended the comment saying that name tags should remain uncraftable.

Comment byu/Important_Lion4903 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Ad

Another player, u/Darillium, talked about the addition of items that take effort to find, even if they have no particular use. They said that even if an item is just a useless trophy, they would still like it. Some items, like the Heart of the Sea, may not have much practical use but are fun to collect.

Redditors talk about name tags being craftable or not (Image via Reddit)

They praised Mojang’s approach with collectibles like armor trims, music discs, and pottery sherds, and expressed a desire for more non-renewable collectibles such as different gemstones, unique paintings, or items that change the appearance of tools.

Ad

u/Bagel_Bear said that the ability to name things seems like a very simple mechanic, and they do agree that name tags should be craftable. u/Easy-Rock5522 added that name tags also allow mobs to not despawn, and that serves most of the user’s purpose in the game. u/SeriousDirt mentioned that if name tags were craftable like saddles, they would be able to name all the villagers.

New things coming to Minecraft

The summer game drop will be adding new content to the game (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft is about to get the summer game drop, and it will be bringing some radical new changes to the game. Apart from the new ghast mob variants and the locator bar feature, the developers have tweaked many items, such as the lead and the saddle, to make exploration more fun.

The saddle can be crafted, and the lead is now more useful as players can now attach multiple mobs and even boats with other mobs. This makes the game more fun, and it is great to see the developers improving the exploration aspect of Minecraft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Mishra Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.



Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.



Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.



When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!