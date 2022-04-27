All candle colors in Minecraft 1.18 update

Minecraft 1.17 was one of the most ambitious updates to launch for the game. Titled the Cave and Cliffs part 1 update, it added numerous new blocks and features.

Some of the most notable additions were amethyst, azalea, copper, raw metals, lightning rods, spy glasses, deepslate, sculk sensors, spore blossoms, axolotls, glow squids, and lots more. The update also included a new source of light: the candle.

Minecraft’s candles are beautiful and atmospheric light sources that emit a light level of three and can emit up to a light level of 12 if grouped up. Players can light candles using flint and steel, a fire charge, or any other projectile that uses fire.

Aside from a light source, candles can be used on an uneaten birthday cake, transforming it into a “candle cake.”

Minecraft: How to obtain all candle variants

One of the most important and apparent items that a player needs in order to obtain all the variants of a candle is an uncolored candle. This candle is the base version of the item in the game and can be obtained in various ways.

Players can find candles in the newly added ancient cities, which are gigantic structures found at the lowest depths of the game’s world, inside the deep dark biome. In order to craft candles, however, players will need two ingredients: string and honeycomb. String can be obtained by deconstructing wool in a crafting grid or mining cobwebs with a sword.

There are 16 variants of the candle, with the 17th being the original, uncolored candle. After the latter is constructed using one piece of string and one piece of honeycomb, users can combine these candles with dyes from around the world to craft their respective colored variants.

Each dye in the game can be applied to a candle to change its color. The shades that a candle can be dyed in are:

Uncolored

White

Orange

Magenta

Light blue

Yellow

Lime Green

Pink

Grey

Light Grey

Cyan

Purple

Blue

Brown green

Green

Red

Black

With these 17 candles, players can transform what their build looks like. Candles are great for interior design and, in the case of this game, add a little comfort and coziness to a player’s build.

