All jockeys in Minecraft

Minecraft has a lot of different mobs and game mechanics that come with them. Cows are used for milk and leather, chickens are used for feathers and eggs, and hostile mobs such as zombies and skeletons are there to make the game more challenging by introducing combat. Interestingly enough, there is also a mechanic that allows "jockeys" in the game.
A jockey is a mob that can ride other mobs. If you have played the game for a considerable amount of time, you must have come across a baby zombie riding a spider. These mobs can be frustratingly difficult to handle. For those unfamiliar, there are many such jockeys in Minecraft, and this article will list them all.
Every jockey in Minecraft explained
Baby zombies are the most common jockeys in the game. In the Bedrock Edition, these tiny zombies can ride almost any mob, including untamed cats, wolves, husks, unsaddled pigs, donkeys, and even pandas. However, it is rare to find such jockeys, and most players will come across the following ones in the blocky world.
Chicken jockey
One of the most common jockeys in the game is the chicken jockey. It is a baby zombie riding a chicken mob. There are varieties of these as well, ever since Mojang Studios released warm and cold variants of the chicken mobs.
You can come across the baby zombie riding any chicken variant in the game. Interestingly, the recently released A Minecraft Movie has turned this jockey into a meme with the infamous "chicken jockey" scene.
Hoglin jockey
These brutes of the Nether are usually mounted by piglins. They are powerful mobs that can knock you down from high places and cause significant damage. Sometimes you might come across a hoglin with three baby piglins stacked on top of each other. It is certainly a sight to behold. However, make sure that you do not stick around them, because they can kill you instantly.
Ravager jockey
No one likes seeing a giant, stone-like animal mob coming towards them and causing immense damage. However, this is what you will get to see during a village raid. A ravager is a large animal mob that ridden by a pillager and is hostile towards the player, even without the jockey. The best strategy to deal with them? Go to a high spot and use projectile weapons to deal damage.
Skeleton horseman
You may be familiar with skeleton horses, which are very rare in the game. However, there is another interesting game mechanic called skeleton trap horse, which is even rarer. If you find a skeleton horse alone in a thunderstorm and go near it, a lightning strike spawns four skeleton horsemen attacking you. This is yet another jockey in Minecraft.
Spider jockey
Spider mobs can also be ridden by either baby zombies or spiders that can shoot arrows at you. These mobs are often found near caves, and they can be particularly difficult to avoid, especially the skeleton spider jockey. If you come across this mob, make sure to have a shield in your inventory.
Strider jockey
Striders are passive mobs found in the Nether, and they can be used to walk on lava, which makes them very useful. However, sometimes, other mobs such as zombified piglins and even baby striders can mount a strider and ride it, resulting in yet another jockey.
And that was the list of all the jockeys in Minecraft that you can come across. That said, note that if you play the Bedrock edition of the game, you might find baby zombies riding other mobs as well.
