How to spawn jockeys in Minecraft

Minecraft is a vast open-world survival game where you can create massive structures, go on adventures, explore dungeons, beat bosses, and travel to different dimensions. You may find various kinds of mobs in the game that will attack you during the night. Among them, you may notice jockeys, naturally spawned mobs that ride another mob.

This article discusses how you can spawn jockeys in Minecraft.

What are jockeys in Minecraft?

Ravager Jockey (Image via Mojang Studios)

Before diving into the process of how to spawn jockeys, you should first understand what these mobs are in Minecraft. Jockeys are very rare hostile mobs (such as a zombie or a skeleton) that ride atop another mob, such as a spider or a chicken.

The various types of jockeys in the game, which are confirmed by Mojang, include:

A baby zombie on top of a chicken

A skeleton on top of a spider

A skeleton on top of a horse

Other kinds of jockeys include:

Hoglin jockey (baby piglins on top of baby hoglins)

Hoglin jockey Tower

Ravager jockey (with a pillager on top)

Strider jockey (with Strider on top)

Strider jockey (with zombie piglin on top)

How to spawn a jockey in Minecraft

Skeleton Jockeys (Image via Mojang Studios)

To spawn jockeys in Minecraft, you need to apply commands using the chat window, so make sure you turn on the cheats in the game.

Open the chat window using the 'T' key for PC, the right D-Pad for consoles, and the chat button on the top-right corner for Pocket Edition. The following syntax must be written in order to summon a jockey:

/summon mob_name_riding_on [pos] {Passengers:[{id:mob_name_rider}]}

pos is an optional parameter that requires you to give the coordinates of the place where you want the jockey to appear.

mob_name_riding_on is a parameter that takes the name of the mob on which the passenger will spawn

mob_name_rider is a parameter that takes the name of the passenger mob who will be riding.

Some examples of these commands are:

/summon spider ~ ~ ~ {Passenger:[{id:skeleton}]} :- This command will summon a spider jockey that will be carrying a skeleton on top of it.

/summon chicken ~ ~ ~ {Passengers:[{id:zombie,IsBaby:1}]} :- This will summon a baby zombie riding on top of a chicken.

It should be noted that summoning a skeleton or a zombie in daylight will cause it to burn into flames, and you will be left with only the mob it was riding.

Have fun using these commands. Try a different combination to discover something new and give your friends a good scare.