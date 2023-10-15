All lost mob locations in the Minecraft Mob Vote 2023 server 

The Minecraft Mob Vote 2023 is currently active, featuring a Bedrock Server where players can vote for their favorite mob. Every year, the Minecraft Mob Vote introduces several candidates to choose from, the winner of which then gets added to the game.

This year, however, the Bedrock Server of Minecraft Mob Vote has included a quest to seek all the mobs that have lost the Vote.

This is to commemorate all those mobs that could not be featured in the game. We delve further into these lost mobs and discover their locations throughout the Minecraft Bedrock server. There are a total of nine hidden mobs that you must locate.

Locations for all the lost mobs in Minecraft Mob Vote 2023 Server

1) Moobloom

Locate The Moobloom in the Bedrock Server (Image via Mojang)

The Moobloom is a beautiful variation of the Mooshroom Cow, having yellow-scented flowers on its body.

In the server, as soon as you spawn, go down the staircase, and on the right, you will find the Moobloom cow standing on a patch of green grass. Right-click on the character to ensure you have found it, and a prompt will show up stating you found one out of nine.

2) Glare

Locate The Glare in the Bedrock Server (Image via Mojang)

The Glare could identify dark and gloomy locations and grow cranky anytime it was enveloped in darkness.

For this mob, head to the Whack a Mob arena. After entering, proceed towards the right side near the Mangrove forest, climb up the ladder present in this area, and continue on the path. A cave will open at the entrance, where you can find this mob.

3) Ostrich

Locate The Ostrich in the Bedrock Server (Image via Mojang)

These mobs were going to be inhabitants of the Savannah biome in Minecraft.

For this mob, return to the Whack a Mole bridge and turn left onto the path leading to the lighthouse. As you reach the lighthouse, you will find the Ostrich at the base of it.

4) Iceologer

Locate The Iceloger in the Bedrock Server (Image via Mojang)

This mob was to be featured in Minecraft as a hostile mob and a variant of the currently existing illager.

To locate the Iceologer, find the maze bridge behind the main area. Once on the bridge, jump towards the Icy mountain. Round the back, take the stairs all the way to the top of the mountain, where you will find this Mob.

5) Vulture

Locate The Vulture in the Bedrock Server (Image via Mojang)

The Vulture was going to be similar to Phantoms and would be found circling in the sky.

To find this mob, make your way to the top of the Mesa maze. Take up various ladders to assist you in climbing the area. Once there, you will find this mob waiting for your arrival.

6) Rascal

Locate The Rascal in the Bedrock Server (Image via Mojang)

The Rascal was a mysterious mob that could be found in the mines, designed to be playful and valuable.

To find this mob, set sail with Lydia and make your way over the bridge that leads to a Cherry village. There is a hidden cave where you can find the locations of all the hidden mobs. Parkour your way on the left side of the cave to find the Rascal on a spawner in a small dungeon.

7) Tuff Golem

Locate The Tuff Golem in the Bedrock Server (Image via Mojang)

This mob was to be introduced as a statue that moves and can hold and display any item presented to it.

To locate this mob, go to the mob room located inside the cave. Take the stairs next to the Moobloom to go down and find a door. Once you enter this door, you can find the Tuff Golem.

8) Copper Golem

Locate The Copper Golem in the Bedrock Server (Image via Mojang)

While not much is known about this mob, it was to be found wandering and pressing copper buttons randomly.

To locate the Copper Golem, head towards the ship area on the new island. From there, take a left. On traversing down that path, you will come across a villager. Keep proceeding to find a 4x4 pit. Jump inside it, and you can find the Copper Golem.

9) Meerkat

Locate The Meerkat in the Bedrock Server (Image via Mojang)

Meerkats, like their real-life counterparts, are absolutely adorable, even in Minecraft.

To locate these mobs, instead of going down the Copper Golem pit, continue going forward. You will come across some rails, across which you will spot a Jungle Temple. You can find the Meerkat outside this Jungle Temple.

Once you find all nine mobs in the Minecraft Bedrock server, you will get a free hat for your character in the game. This little quest also lets you explore the server map, which is absolutely stunning and beautiful. Pay tribute to these lost mobs as we close into the Minecraft Live Event.