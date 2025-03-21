  • home icon
  • Minecraft
  • All McDonald's Minecraft Happy Meal toys

All McDonald's Minecraft Happy Meal toys

By Pranay Mishra
Modified Mar 21, 2025 20:10 GMT
Minecraft collaborates with McDonald
The Minecraft and McDonald's collaboration (Image via Mojang Studios/McDonalds)

A Minecraft Movie is releasing in a few days and Mojang Studios has started the hype train, partnering with other franchises and companies to get fans excited for the film. From digital items such as skin packs, resource packs, and capes, to physical items such as toys and even a song released by Jack Black, the blocky world is taking over the real one.

Ad

Adding to the list of collaborations, McDonald’s has partnered up with Mojang Studios to bring a total of 18 Happy Meal toys for adults and kids inspired by the mobs and items in Minecraft. Here’s everything about the toys and when you can get them.

sk promotional banner

Six Minecraft adult Happy Meal toys

Six toys will be available with the adult Happy Meal (Image via Mojang Studios/McDonalds)
Six toys will be available with the adult Happy Meal (Image via Mojang Studios/McDonalds)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

You need to note that this is a limited-time offer meaning that these toys will only be available till supplies last. The items will be available starting April 1, 2025, and include:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Soda Potion
  • Birdie Wings
  • Big Mac Crystal
  • Fry Helmet
  • Zombie Hamburglar
  • Grimace Egg

You might be confused by some of the names, as the fast food giant has included its own characters and items with the mobs and items from Minecraft.

For example, Grimace is a character from the McDonaldland franchise and has become an iconic symbol for the company. The Grimace Egg takes the “egg” element from the game referencing how mobs spawn eggs.

The Fry Helmet is a reference to the armor helmet in the title, but instead of being made of diamond or armor, it is made of fries.

Ad

The Big Mac Crystal is just the iconic burger from the fast food joint but in the shape of a cube. This is perhaps the perfect toy for anyone who is a fan of McDonald’s and Minecraft. It also looks quite unique, and if Mojang Studios were to add a burger as a food item, this is how they should do it.

Apart from these, there’s the Soda Potion that brings soda from McDonald’s in a potion bottle from the blocky game. The Zombie Hamburglar and Birdie Wings are also included in the toys list.

Ad

Happy Meal toys for kids

The Happy Meal toys for kids (Image via Mojang Studios/McDonalds)
The Happy Meal toys for kids (Image via Mojang Studios/McDonalds)

There will be 12 collectibles targeted toward kids that will include tiny figurines and cube play sets. The figurines are based on iconic mobs from the game such as the creeper, the pink sheep, the wolf, the bee, the skeleton, and a pillager mob.

Along with that, there will be six different cubes that can open up. These cube toys feature characters from the movie such as Jack Black's Steve. The llama, creeper, and pink sheep are also included in this format. All these Happy Meal toys will be available from April 1, 2025, ahead of A Minecraft Movie's release on April 4.

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!

Quick Links

Edited by Virat Fumakia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी