All McDonald's Minecraft Happy Meal toys

A Minecraft Movie is releasing in a few days and Mojang Studios has started the hype train, partnering with other franchises and companies to get fans excited for the film. From digital items such as skin packs, resource packs, and capes, to physical items such as toys and even a song released by Jack Black, the blocky world is taking over the real one.

Adding to the list of collaborations, McDonald’s has partnered up with Mojang Studios to bring a total of 18 Happy Meal toys for adults and kids inspired by the mobs and items in Minecraft. Here’s everything about the toys and when you can get them.

Six Minecraft adult Happy Meal toys

Six toys will be available with the adult Happy Meal (Image via Mojang Studios/McDonalds)

You need to note that this is a limited-time offer meaning that these toys will only be available till supplies last. The items will be available starting April 1, 2025, and include:

Soda Potion

Birdie Wings

Big Mac Crystal

Fry Helmet

Zombie Hamburglar

Grimace Egg

You might be confused by some of the names, as the fast food giant has included its own characters and items with the mobs and items from Minecraft.

For example, Grimace is a character from the McDonaldland franchise and has become an iconic symbol for the company. The Grimace Egg takes the “egg” element from the game referencing how mobs spawn eggs.

The Fry Helmet is a reference to the armor helmet in the title, but instead of being made of diamond or armor, it is made of fries.

The Big Mac Crystal is just the iconic burger from the fast food joint but in the shape of a cube. This is perhaps the perfect toy for anyone who is a fan of McDonald’s and Minecraft. It also looks quite unique, and if Mojang Studios were to add a burger as a food item, this is how they should do it.

Apart from these, there’s the Soda Potion that brings soda from McDonald’s in a potion bottle from the blocky game. The Zombie Hamburglar and Birdie Wings are also included in the toys list.

Happy Meal toys for kids

The Happy Meal toys for kids (Image via Mojang Studios/McDonalds)

There will be 12 collectibles targeted toward kids that will include tiny figurines and cube play sets. The figurines are based on iconic mobs from the game such as the creeper, the pink sheep, the wolf, the bee, the skeleton, and a pillager mob.

Along with that, there will be six different cubes that can open up. These cube toys feature characters from the movie such as Jack Black's Steve. The llama, creeper, and pink sheep are also included in this format. All these Happy Meal toys will be available from April 1, 2025, ahead of A Minecraft Movie's release on April 4.

