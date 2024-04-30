Minecraft capes are special decorative items that might resemble custom skins but are slightly different from them. Capes are quite exclusive and cannot be transferred, created, or edited. So while players can import custom skins, they can only obtain them in-game. This makes capes special, with many special ones added to the game.

In this article, we have included all Minecraft Bedrock capes. Each one has some significance which will be mentioned as well.

Mojang Studios cape in Minecraft

Mojang Studios cape (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Mojang Studios cape has the logo of Mojang at the back. The red and white cape looks very different and any player wearing it will stand out from the crowd. But here’s the catch; the cape is exclusive to Mojang Studios developers. This is the most special cape in the game owing to its rarity.

Founder’s cape

Founder's cape (Image via Mojang Studios)

Founder’s cape is an interesting cape that was given to players who claimed it in the Minecraft Marketplace during Minecon Live 2019. It was distributed as a promotion for the Character Creator segment and looks like a creeper on fire. Here’s something interesting; in 2021, the price of the cape was set to 10 million Minecoins!

The Pan cape

Pan cape (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Pan cape is certainly the most ‘delicious’ cape among the lot. It was given to everyone in the Character Creator cape page and while the pan is not easily distinguishable in the cape, when players equip elytra, the texture changes and shows a pancake with maple syrup and butter.

Progress Pride cape

Pride cape (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft celebrated Pride Week with the addition of the rainbow cape in the 2023 Sale. It was free and any player could download it. The only exception was that this cape was not available in all regions of the world. As of now, the cape cannot be obtained in any way as it is not for sale.

One Vanilla cape

One Vanilla cape (Image via Mojang Studios)

The One Vanilla cape (along with the Vanilla cape for Java edition) was given to all players who bought both versions of the game, Java and Bedrock, before June 6, 2022. The cape has the Minecraft logo with the dirt block and the bedrock block combined.

Cherry cape

Cherry cape (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Cherry cape is inspired by the cherry blossom biome in the game. It was given to all players who participated in the 2023 Mob Vote event server on the game's Bedrock edition.

That covers everything about capes in the Bedrock edition. A few more will be added after the Minecraft Festival cape in Orlando. However, as of now, there is no news about what it will look like.