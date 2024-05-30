All Minecraft new world settings explained

In Minecraft, players can create a brand-new world to play in. Although every world the sandbox game creates is different because it is progressively generated, players can tweak a few settings to alter how the game creates that world. These settings can change the layout and difficulty level, among other aspects of the game.

Here is a list of all the major settings players can change when making a new Minecraft world.

List of Minecraft settings for a new world

1) Game mode

Game mode can be selected (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft has three different game mods players can choose when creating a new world. The survival mode is the most basic in which players must survive for as long as possible. They will take damage and die, but they have unlimited respawns.

Creative mode is essentially a god mode where players have infinite health, cannot take any damage, can fly around without elytra, and have access to all items and blocks.

Finally, Minecraft's hardcore mode is the most challenging since it locks the difficulty level to a maximum and only gives one life to players. If they fail to survive and die once, they will not be able to respawn in that particular world.

2) Difficulty level

The difficulty level can be changed (Image via Mojang Studios)

Difficulty level is the next setting that can be changed when creating a new world. Players can play the game in a peaceful mode that does not spawn any hostile mob. However, players can still die from lava or falling off a high place.

The easy, normal, and hard modes will change the spawning rate of hostile mobs and their damage strength. Furthermore, the difficulty level determines how quickly the hunger bar depletes and starts dealing damage.

3) Allow cheats

Cheats essentially activate commands (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft is one of the very few games that openly allow players to cheat. While creating a new world, cheats can be enabled in that world, allowing players to input all kinds of commands. These commands can be used to stop time, change the weather, teleport, obtain any item, give effects, kill any entity, and more.

It is worth mentioning that once cheats are enabled, players will no longer get in-game achievements.

4) World Type

World type can be changed (Image via Mojang Studios)

Many types of worlds can be created in the game. Default will create a progressively generating world with different biomes, caves, and terrain. A flat world will have a completely flat terrain with customizable blocks and depth. An amplified world will generate extremely bizarre terrain, including soaring mountains, deep trenches, and even floating islands. Finally, a single biome creates an entire world made up of only one biome.

5) Seed

Custom seed can be input for a custom world. (Image via Mojang Studios)

Whenever players create a new world, the game creates a random seed (usually a numeric code) connected to that world. If players use that code to create another new world, that world will have the same terrain, biome, and spawning location.

While creating a new world, players can also change the seed and enter a custom one to remember it for later. The seed can be a series of alphabets, numbers, or both.

6) Generate structures

Players can choose whether structures generate (Image via Mojang Studios)

A Minecraft world has loads of structures that generate in all three dimensions. These structures vary in rarity, size, blocks, and more. While in a regular world, these structures will automatically generate, there is an option to toggle them off when creating a new world.

7) Bonus chest

Bonus Chest offers players basic resources to get a headstart (Image via Mojang Studios)

Bonus chest is a toggleable feature when players create a new world. This essentially generates a chest full of initial resources that players can use to get a headstart in the game. The chest will be surrounded by four torches so that it can be easily spotted in the world.

This chest can consist of resources like wood logs, planks, wooden pickaxes, axes, swords, apples, seeds, bread, and raw salmon. There is also a small chance that it has a stone pickaxe and axe, allowing players to skip the wooden tools altogether.

9) Experiments

Experimental settings with beta features (Image via Mojang Studios)

Experiments is a section in which players can toggle several features that Mojang has added to Minecraft, but are off by default because they are in beta mode. These settings are in their separate section while creating a new world.

These experimental features can either be later added to the official game, or it can be removed from the game as well.

10) Data Packs

Data packs can be activated or deactivated (Image via Mojang Studios)

Data packs are custom features that can be added or removed when creating a new world in Minecraft. By default, the default data pack is installed when players start a new world. Along with that, all the experimental features will show up as individual data packs. Players can also add custom data packs created by the modding community and use them in a new world.

