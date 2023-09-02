All Minecraft offensive enchantments, ranked

Minecraft has many enchantments that players can apply to tools, weapons, and armor. Almost all of those that can be applied to weapons are offensive in nature, adding some kind of attacking feature to the item. As players progress forward in the game, they will encounter stronger and trickier hostile mobs. Hence, these offensive enchantments can do wonders.

For a new player, discovering all the offensive enchantments can be quite tricky at the beginning. Hence, here is a ranked list of all the attacking enchantments that can be applied to weapons in Minecraft.

Note: This ranking list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

A ranked list of all the offensive enchantments in Minecraft

While every one of these enchantments serves a purpose in Minecraft, some are better than others. Thus, this list ranks them from best to worst, based on their usefulness:

Infinity (Bow-exclusive enchantment) Sharpness (Sword and axe enchantment) Power (Bow-exclusive enchantment) Sweeping Edge (Java Edition) (Sword-exclusive enchantment) Flame (Bow-exclusive enchantment) Fire Aspect (Sword and axe enchantment) Punch (Bow-exclusive enchantment) Multishot (Crossbow-exclusive enchantment) Piercing (Crossbow-exclusive enchantment) Quick Charge (Crossbow-exclusive enchantment) Bane Of Arthropods (Sword and axe enchantment) Smite (Sword and axe enchantment) Channeling (Trident-exclusive enchantment) Impaling (Trident-exclusive enchantment) Knockback (Sword-exclusive enchantment) Thorns (Enchantment for any armor part)

Enchantments like Infinity, Sharpness, Power, and Sweeping Edge (Java Edition only) are some of the most important offensive powerups in the game since swords, axes, and bows and arrows are the most commonly used weapons. The attack damage of each of these weapons can be increased using these enchantments.

Infinity allows players to shoot infinite arrows, while Sharpness, Power, and Sweeping Edge increase the attack damage of swords and bows.

Sword and bow enchantments are the best since they are the most used weapons (Image via Mojang)

Since crossbows are used less in the community, their exclusive enchantments like Quick Charge, Piercing, Multishot, etc. are not the most popular. However, they are quite useful for players who use a crossbow frequently.

Trident-exclusive powerups like Impaling and Channeling are not the best enchantments, particularly for fighting hostile mobs. Even though Impaling increases attack damage against underwater mobs, players can do almost the same amount of damage with a sharp sword.

Trident can do a great deal of damage and does not necessarily need offensive enchantments (Image via Mojang)

Thorns enchantment is applied to armor parts as a defense tactic, but it can be considered an offensive powerup since it deals damage to any hostile mob that tries to attack the player. The amount of attack power used by the mob is directly inflicted on them through thorns. However, for this powerup to work, Minecraft players will need to constantly get hurt by other mobs, which is not the most efficient method of fighting.