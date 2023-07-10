Is Thorns enchantment worth using in Minecraft?

Minecraft has all kinds of enchantments that you can apply to many tools, weapons, and armor parts. While they all have some kind of use in the game, some are not the most useful. This may be because they are helpful in a very specific scenario, which you usually do not find yourself in, or because they have some kind of negative effect on them.

One of these less useful enchantments is Thorns. This powerup automatically inflicts damage on any entity attacking the player with the enchantment. This might sound pointless, but it is not completely useless.

Thorns in Minecraft: pros and cons of the enchantment

To properly determine whether Thorns Enchantment is worth using, we must look at some of the pros and cons of the powerup.

Pros of the thorns enchantment

Kills enemies faster

Hostile mobs will die much more quickly at the cost of a few hits from them with the help of Thorns enchantment in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Of course, when you are fighting any kind of hostile mob or enemy player, they will try to attack it as quickly and effectively as possible. They will constantly attack while defending most of their attacks.

However, while using the enchantment, you can kill enemies quickly and not worry too much about defending themselves. This is because it will damage the enemies and regular attacks. Essentially, you will be making double the attacks.

Though you will take some damage, it won't affect too much since the number of attacks from their enemies will be quite low since they will die quickly.

No durability penalty with unbreaking and mending enchantments

Enchant thorns with mending or unbreaking to negate the durability penalty imposed by it in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Thorns is even more disliked by the playerbase because it applies a durability penalty to any armor. Basically, if the enchantment successfully inflicts damage on an enemy, it takes off an additional two points from the overall durability of the armor, making it wear off quickly.

However, this can be easily nullified by applying an unbreaking enchantment to any armor part. Better yet, the mending enchantment can be applied to the armor to make the gear invincible, even if it takes double the durability hit with Thorns.

Cons

Players who are more offensive than defensive will extract more use from thorns enchantment in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The cons of Thorns enchantment are basically the opposite of what was mentioned above. If a player does not want to receive damage while still killing the enemy, or if they do not want the additional durability penalty and nullify it with another enchantment, they must not use it on armor parts.

The Thorns enchantment is very offensive and aggressive tactic-oriented. Players who do not care much about defense and saving their armor parts can go into full fight mode with thorns. Otherwise, this enchantment might not be for them.

