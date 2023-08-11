All new Minecraft EULA and Guidelines: Everything creators and players need to know

Mojang recently made one of the most significant changes to Minecraft's EULA (End User License Agreement) guidelines. These rules and regulations apply to every player and content creator that interacts with anything Mojang owns, i.e., all their games. These guidelines were simple but did not affect the playerbase or the content creator community. However, the new changes to it might.

Here are some of the most significant changes the community needs to know about the new EULA.

Every important point about the new Minecraft EULA and Guidelines by Mojang

Essential Guidelines

These are some of the most essential guidelines posted by Mojang on their official website. Here, they set up some ground rules about what players should not do:

Do not do anything or include anything that makes people think that what you share could be interpreted as official or approved by, endorsed by, associated with, supported by, or connected to us.

Do not be unlawful, deceptive, obscene, harmful, or abusive.

Do not do anything that would harm or damage our name, brand, or assets.

Do not redistribute our games or make any alterations to our games or game files.

Do not make commercial use or commercially exploit anything that we have made unless these guidelines say it's okay.

Do not give access to anything we've made in a way that is unfair or unreasonable.

Do not pretend to be/associated with / supported by Mojang or Microsoft.

Naming Guidelines

With the new EULA and Guideline changes, players can now only use their in-game username as a secondary name, title, or description rather than as the main name or title in any content.

Commercial use of Minecraft

Mojang has mainly focused on the commercial use of the game when it comes to changing the rules and regulations. Several aspects have been changed, from using the game's name on domains and websites to distributing and broadcasting rules for every game video. Here are some of the main points under this:

People can create a domain name that includes information about the game as long as it does not appear official, is only related to Minecraft, has no third-party advertising, and is not used principally to make money.

A mod or a skin pack cannot be created, which allows players to play in a world with branded automobiles, brand logos, vanilla blocks to create a character from a movie, etc.

Any video related to the game published on video platforms has to be entirely free to watch, is not broadcast by other traditional media like TV, and only contains sponsorship callouts that are not harmful to minors, etc.

People can only use music or other sound effects from the video if they have proper permission from the artist and pay them any applicable fees.

Server and Hosting rules

There are several points regarding how Minecrafters can host servers and use them. Of course, servers are sensitive places where thousands of players with different age groups and backgrounds flock at once. Hence, the rules and regulations are much stricter. Mojang has ensured that no minors are harmed while playing online, with millions worldwide.

One of the significant points is that pay-to-access or queues on servers are no longer allowed, and there cannot be any violent or harmful activities permitted. Hence, these changes will massively affect iconic anarchy Minecraft servers like 2b2t.

These are, of course, a few of the many points listed in the updated EULA and Guidelines of Mojang for all their games. All the changes cannot be mentioned in a single article, simply because there is so much that the Swedish game company has changed and updated.

These changes are already in effect, sparking massive positive and negative debates around the vast Minecraft community.