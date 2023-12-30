All Protection Enchantments in Minecraft explained

Minecraft features a variety of Enchantments that help players brave the sandbox survival game's dangers. As with most advanced progression elements in the open-world game, it can be overwhelming for newcomers to get a complete grasp on how things work at first. Especially since there are dozens of Enchantments to tinker around with.

This guide looks at the Protection Enchantment and its various types, as well as how they work in Minecraft.

Here are all Protection Enchantments in Minecraft

Fire Protection is great for reducing lava damage (Image via YouTube: wattle)

First and foremost, players should know what an Enchantment is — it is an upgrade that enhances the ability of a tool or item. These effects or boons range from more damage to unique debuffs and negative status effects. As the name suggests, Protection Enchantments grant the player damage reduction. This applies to wearable armor.

This includes Helmet, Turtle Shell, Chestplate, Leggings, and Boots. When using armor imbued with Protective Enchantments, players will incur reduced damage from most sources except hunger, the Warden's Sonic Boom attack, and the Void. There are different kinds of Protection Enchantments in the game, and they are as follows:

Protection: Reduces general damage taken

Reduces general damage taken Projectile Protection: Reduces damage taken from projectile attacks (like arrows)

Reduces damage taken from projectile attacks (like arrows) Blast Protection: Reduces damage taken as well as knockback effect from explosive blasts (like those from TNT)

Reduces damage taken as well as knockback effect from explosive blasts (like those from TNT) Fire Protection: Reduces damage taken from fire sources as well as reduces effective burn time on the player.

The Protection Enchantment can reach a maximum level of 4. Each type listed here has its uses, but they are mutually exclusive. In other words, different types of Enchantments cannot be normally stacked or used together on the same armor piece.

If players are looking for an all-rounder, here's our experiment to see the best Protection Enchantment in Minecraft.

How to Enchant armor in Minecraft?

Players must Enchant the armor first to avail of the Protective buffs. This is done using an Enchanting Table and the Lapis Lazuli precious gem — the latter's cost will depend on the Enchantment Level. Once the requirements have been met, players can enchant their items.