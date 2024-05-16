The three new capes Mojang Studios are giving away to celebrate Minecraft's 15th anniversary can also be obtained for Java Edition. From May 15, the Swedish developers started celebrating the sandbox game's anniversary and offered several free goodies to the community. They partnered with Twitch and TikTok to create two new free capes, along with their own new cape.

As of now, these capes are only available on Bedrock Edition, but they will also be added to Java Edition in the near future.

Three new free capes for Minecraft's 15th anniversary can be obtained on Java Edition soon

Players can redeem the code on the official website and wait for the cape till July 8. (Image via Mojang Studios)

While Java Edition players can also get the Twitch and TikTok capes, the only catch is that they will have to wait until July 8. When Mojang Studios officially revealed all three new Minecraft capes, they explained how players can get them on their official blog on their website.

For the Twitch cape, players need to watch any Minecraft content creator streaming on the streaming platform anytime between May 15 and May 31. It is worth noting that the streamer needs to have the special 15th-anniversary cape drops active on their stream. To obtain the Purple Heart cape, players must tune in to a stream for at least fifteen minutes to receive a code to redeem the cape.

Mojang Studios has also collaborated with TikTok to create a custom cape for the 15th anniversary celebration. Players need to watch live TikTok streams and engage with the creator in the comments in order to receive a redeem code between May 18 and June 18.

As mentioned above, both capes can be obtained from codes. These codes must be placed on the redemption page on Minecraft's official website. The codes must be redeemed before June 30. After redeeming the capes, they will instantly be added to the Bedrock Edition Character Creator section.

Java Edition players, on the other hand, will have to wait for a while before enjoying the new capes. The TikTok and Twitch-themed capes will be added to Java Edition by July 8.

Mojang Studios' own free cape

Mojang Studios set to reveal the iconic creeper cape. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Apart from Twitch and TikTok capes, Mojang Studios will also reveal how to obtain the highly-anticipated creeper cape during Minecraft's 15th-anniversary celebration. The cape has been officially added to the game's Wiki, but there is no information or method about redeeming it.

It is safe to say that the creeper cape will also be available for both Java and Bedrock Editions.