Minecraft 15th anniversary brings three new free capes

With over 162 million active players recorded in May 2024, it is safe to say Minecraft has been remarkably successful in its 15 years of existence. As Minecraft celebrates its 15th anniversary, the team at Mojang has decided to release three new capes for free to give back to the community that has made this game so successful.

The capes were initially leaked on X, causing a lot of hype among players, especially since they were rumored to be free for everyone. In this article, we delve into the details of the free capes released in celebration of the game's 15th anniversary and guide players on how to redeem them.

Minecraft is releasing free capes to celebrate its 15th anniversary

Minecraft capes are a fantastic way to customize player models, adding personality and individuality to their presence on multiplayer servers. However, most of the more visually appealing capes were exclusive drops that could only be obtained during specific events.

Fortunately, with Mojang's popular sandbox game approaching its 15th anniversary, the game is now offering three new capes for free: a generic creeper cape, a purple heart cape, and a TikTok cape. The creeper cape closely resembles the 2011 Minecon cape that featured an identical creeper face but with a red-themed background.

The purple heart cape is designed to represent the Twitch users, while the TikTok cape represents the TikTok community. Many believe these capes are being released to celebrate the game's success on these two platforms.

How to get the new capes

The purple heart cape is a Twitch drop that can be acquired by simply watching a Minecraft Twitch stream that has drops enabled for thirty minutes. Upon completion, players will receive a 5x5 code which they can redeem on Minecraft's official website.

Twitch and TikTok capes (Image via Mojang || ItsMwamOffi/X)

The TikTok cape requires a bit more effort to acquire. Players need to watch live TikTok streams of the game and engage in the comments to prove they are not bots.

Many suggest that this needs to be done on the mobile app to see the pop-up quest. The list of streamers or content creators whose content may provide a code is unknown, but watching the top streamers should suffice. Once obtained, the code can be redeemed in the same way.

The creeper cape (Image via Mojang || ItsMwamOffi/X)

The creeper cape is arguably the most iconic of the three designs, featuring the creeper mob, the face of Minecraft. However, obtaining it remains a mystery, as the website currently lacks any claim option, and information about redeemable codes for this cape has not been disclosed.

Many players expect that the cape will become claimable on May 17, 2024, the day the game turns 15. However, a leak of the official website shows a button to claim the cape.