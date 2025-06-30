All types of arrows in Minecraft explained

The combat in Minecraft might feel simple at first, but the game actually gives you quite a bit of room to experiment — especially with ranged attacks. While there are only a few melee weapons, like the axe, sword, and the recently added mace, you can do some significant damage to mobs using your bow or a crossbow.

Now, in itself, the bow or the crossbow is not that great a weapon. However, it’s the arrows where Minecraft gives you a wide variety of options. There are many different types of arrows, each with its own purpose. Whether you're planning to hunt, fight mobs, or duel in PvP, getting the right tool for the job is crucial. This article will look at all the types of arrows and their use.

Every type of arrow in Minecraft explained

Regular and Spectral arrows in Minecraft

The regular arrow is the default arrow that players are most familiar with. It’s crafted using one stick, one flint, and one feather. It deals basic damage and is used with bows and crossbows. Simple but effective. You can craft a lot of them if you have a chicken farm and some gravel.

Spectral arrow is a special type of arrow that is exclusive to the Java Edition. When it hits a target, it creates a glowing outline around it for ten seconds. This means you can see enemies even if they hide behind walls or blocks. It's crafted using four glowstone dust and one regular arrow.

Tipped arrows

These arrows are where things get really interesting. Tipped arrows are created by combining regular arrows with lingering potions in a brewing stand. The resulting arrows apply the potion effect to whatever they hit. There are over a dozen variations of tipped arrows in Minecraft, and each has a different use. Some of the most notable ones include:

Arrow of Healing : Instantly heals allies or undead mobs (like zombies and skeletons).

: Instantly heals allies or undead mobs (like zombies and skeletons). Arrow of Harming : Instantly damages enemies.

: Instantly damages enemies. Arrow of Poison : Applies a poison effect that lowers health over time.

: Applies a poison effect that lowers health over time. Arrow of Weakness : Reduces the target’s attack power.

: Reduces the target’s attack power. Arrow of Swiftness : Boosts the movement speed of whoever it hits.

: Boosts the movement speed of whoever it hits. Arrow of Slowness : Slows enemies down, which is great for keeping distance.

: Slows enemies down, which is great for keeping distance. Arrow of Fire Resistance: Prevents fire and lava damage.

Prevents fire and lava damage. Arrow of Invisibility : Makes the target invisible.

: Makes the target invisible. Arrow of Night Vision : Allows the target to see clearly in the dark.

: Allows the target to see clearly in the dark. Arrow of Leaping : Grants jump boost.

: Grants jump boost. Arrow of Regeneration: Heals health over a duration.

Heals health over a duration. Arrow of Strength: Boosts melee attack power.

Boosts melee attack power. Arrow of Water Breathing: Lets the target breathe underwater.

Lets the target breathe underwater. Arrow of Slow Falling : Prevents fall damage by slowing descent. This arrow is exclusive to Java Edition.

: Prevents fall damage by slowing descent. This arrow is exclusive to Java Edition. Arrow of the Turtle Master : Reduces speed but increases resistance massively.

: Reduces speed but increases resistance massively. Arrow of Weaving: Gives the weaving effect, causing target's movement to sway unpredictably for a short time.

Gives the weaving effect, causing target's movement to sway unpredictably for a short time. Arrow of Infestation : Gives the Infestation effect, causing silverfish to spawn near the target.

: Gives the Infestation effect, causing silverfish to spawn near the target. Arrow of Oozing: The Oozing arrow slows down a target’s movement and jumping ability far more than a regular slowness effect.

The Oozing arrow slows down a target’s movement and jumping ability far more than a regular slowness effect. Arrow of Wind Charging: This arrow applies the Wind Charged effect, generally adding a temporary boost to knockback or jump force.

There are also extended and stronger versions of tipped arrows, depending on the potion used.

Arrow of Decay for Minecraft Bedrock Edition

This is exclusive to Minecraft Bedrock Edition and inflicts the Wither effect on the target. It’s one of the more dangerous arrows in the game and is especially useful against heavily armored enemies.

Keep in mind that tipped and spectral arrows don’t stack effects. So, if you shoot someone with an Arrow of Poison and then follow up with an Arrow of Slowness, only the last one will apply. Also, tipped arrows get used up even when fired from an Infinity bow, unlike regular arrows.

