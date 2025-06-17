How to download Minecraft 1.21.6 update for Java Edition

The Minecraft 1.21.6 update for Java Edition is out now. The much-awaited Chase the Skies game drop has introduced unique features like the happy ghast and lead overhaul, among other major improvements. Additionally, the update has addressed persistent bugs and modified existing features to improve the gameplay experience for players.

Here's how to download the Minecraft 1.21.6 update and experience the array of features and changes in the Chase the skies game drop.

How to download the Chase the Skies Minecraft 1.21.6 update

Head to the official launcher and download the Minecraft 1.21.6 update and experience the new features of the Chase the Skies game drop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft 1.21.6 update can be downloaded directly from the official launcher. In recent years, Mojang has turned it into an all-access point, allowing players to manage their game instances across different versions and even spin-offs like Legends and Dungeons, as well as offering a host of customization options.

By default, the launcher will automatically check for new Minecraft updates and hotfixes when you open it and install them before the game starts. This nifty feature ensures players are always running the latest version and can access new Minecraft features like Vibrant Visuals, happy ghasts, and more. However, you can queue the update for the Chase the Skies game drop manually as well.

Here's how you can get your hands on the Minecraft 1.21.6 update and enjoy the host of new features in the Chase the Skies game drop:

If this is your first time playing Minecraft or you do not have the launcher, head to the official website and download the launcher. You can also click here to access its download page.

Once downloaded, run the executable file to install the launcher and sign in with your registered Microsoft account to get it ready for use.

Now, open the launcher and select Minecraft: Java Edition from the left sidebar.

On the lower side, head over to the dropdown tab on the left of the green Play/Download button and expand it.

Select the "Latest Release" option and make sure it shows 1.21.6. Next, click on the green Play button to begin the download.

Wait for the launcher to download the required update files and assets. You can see progress on the green bar at the bottom, which will show long time until the game is ready.

Once the progress bar has disappeared and the installation is complete, hit the green Play button to launch the game with the Minecraft Chase the Skies update successfully installed.

Additionally, you can create a new and customized installation or instance of the Minecraft 1.21.6 update. These instances allow you to customize a host of in-game features. They let you modify parameters, such as the display resolution, game directory, and even the JVM directory — allowing you to easily allocate more RAM to the instance and boost performance and gameplay experience.

Here is how to create a new custom installation of the Minecraft 1.21.6 update:

Open the launcher and select Minecraft: Java Edition from the left sidebar.

On the top, navigate to the tab marked Installations next to Play.

Now, click on the New Installation button under the search bar.

Name your new instance and select the version. Make sure you select the Minecraft 1.21.6 update to experience the new features of Chase the Skies.

Once done, leave the Game Directory and Resolution slots blank if you wish to use the system defaults. However, you can customize them based on your gameplay preferences.

Apart from this, you can select the More Options tab to open up additional customization options, such as accessing the JVM and allocating more RAM to your instance.

You can also tap the icon on top to modify the logo of your instance. The game launcher offers an array of Minecraft-themed logos and icons that you can select to personalize your instance to make it stand apart or mark it.

However, it is recommended to ensure your device can handle the resolution and custom parameters. Make sure to input the values based on your system specifications.

Once done, click on the green Create button located in the bottom-right corner to finish installing the instance with the Minecraft 1.21.6 update successfully installed. Dive into the new update to check out the array of new features, such as the happy ghasts and an overhaul to popular items such as the leads and saddles.

