"An actually good idea for a wood set": Minecraft player shares interesting concept design for withered biome and trees

Recently, Mojang has added loads of new wood sets and biomes to Minecraft. Some of these wood sets are mangrove, bamboo, and cherry. However, all of these, as well as the fresh biomes, are Overworld exclusive. Since there are other beloved realms like the Nether and End, players frequently discuss what could be added to them.

Recently, the Minecraft community praised a brand new wood set and biome that had been featured on the game's subreddit:

"Finally, an actually good idea for a new wood set."

Minecraft Redditors discuss a concept design for a withered wood set and biome

A Redditor by the name of u/Billiman_mcjonnsonX posted a few pictures of a brand new wood set called "Whithered." These images also featured how its biome would look like in the Nether realm.

The set's main theme in terms of color is dark gray with a hint of brown, and this goes extremely well with the Netherrack blocks. Similar to crimson and warped trees, the withered tree also had shroomlights on them.

Since the original poster proposed a brand new wood set and biome in Nether, many in the Minecraft subreddit were excited about it. Within a day, the post received more than two thousand upvotes and comments.

Several Redditors appreciated the post about the brand-new concept wood set and biome. They also discussed how people would use the featured whithered wood blocks with mangrove wood blocks to create goth-themed structures.

Others suggested that this new biome could be located alongside the Soul Sand Valley, and the trees could be broken if players jumped on them multiple times due to their withered state.

Some players also came up with new mobs that could feature in this concept biome. They mentioned entities like withered piglins, zombies, and more.

Since many concept designs have been turned into mods in the past, one Redditor commented that they would instantly download the set if it was a mod. The original poster commented that they have only re-textured the warped wood into the new withered wood set and biome.

This means that it is still in the testing phase and that u/Billiman_mcjonnsonX has not yet made a texture pack or mod for it.

Nether has not received a major update since the Minecraft 1.16 update, which was released in 2020. Mojang has completely shifted its focus on the Overworld in the past few installments. Hence, this new Nether biome and wood set was appreciated by many on the subreddit. The post continues to gather views, upvotes, and comments.