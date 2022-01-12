Animal Crossing player brings best of both worlds with a splendid Minecraft-inspired room

There are several games that allow for tons of creativity. Some of the most notable are Animal Crossing and Minecraft. These two games allow players to customize the game endlessly. Design, creation and everything is nearly limitless in both these games.

Many Minecraft players have used the game to build things from other forms of media, including other video games. The same can be said for the popular Nintendo life simulator, as players have made tons of game-inspired rooms, islands and more.

The latest entry in that catalog comes courtesy of a Redditor who melded the two games to perfection.

Animal Crossing x Minecraft room thrills fans of both games

There are tons of different ways to build in Minecraft. Survival builds, which are usually simpler than Creative builds, can vary tremendously. A few elements are usually present in most, though. This Animal Crossing player made great use of that knowledge.

The room has the typical wooden plank flooring as well as the ever-present cobblestone for the walls. A red bed that looks like it was taken directly from Minecraft is also present. The player even made window panes (though they're not real windows).

There are Minecraft-esque paintings, an item frame with an apple, and even the Nintendo equivalent of a crafting table. A candle, plant and the perfectly done red carpet round out the room.

The room is so well done that if there weren't a Nintendo avatar in the center of it, inexperienced players might even assume it's a screenshot from Minecraft. All the elements work perfectly and players will immediately recognize this type of room. Several commenters agree with that sentiment.

It's not the first time that Nintendo games have crossed over with Minecraft. There was a Super Mario crossover (one in both Minecraft and Animal Crossing actually), so these brands are no stranger to players.

Minecraft has crossed over with Nintendo franchises many times (Image via Nintendo)

It certainly won't be the last one, either. These are both extremely popular gaming franchises.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider