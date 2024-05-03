Apotheosis mod for Minecraft: Installation guide, features, and more

Apotheosis mod for Minecraft is one of those rare mods that is very carefully and thoughtfully crafted. Not only that, but this one also adds much new content to the game while retaining the core vanilla mechanics. This means that while the mod adds new content to the game, you will still have the essence of the original game. That said, Apotheosis is a bit complicated.

In this guide, we’ll explain how to get the Apotheosis mod for Minecraft, the installation process, all the features that come with it, and why you should get it.

Apotheosis mod for Minecraft

Installing the mod is simple and quick (Image via Curseforge)

The Apotheosis mod is available on their official page on the Curseforge website. You can visit the website and download it easily. Click on the "Files" option and then select the version that you want to install based on the version of your game. Getting the latest version would do the job.

Once you have downloaded the .jar file, locate it on your computer. Now, open search from the Windows home screen and type %APPDATA%. This will open a folder. Look for the folder ".minecraft" and then open it. Locate "mods," copy the Apotheosis mod file, and paste it there. That’s all you need to do to get it installed. You can run the modded version of the game from Minecraft Launcher and start playing it.

Features of Apotheosis mod

Apotheosis mod revamps the enchantment mechanics (Image via Curseforge)

The highlight of the mod is the six different modules that come with it. These are the features that get added to the game, without changing the basics of Minecraft. This means that while there is new content added to the game, everything else feels the same.

The six modules are:

Enchantment

Adventure

Spawner

Potion

Village

Garden

All these modules introduce fresh and interesting features. For example, the Potion module adds new potions that you can make to get powerful abilities. An interesting buff is the Knowledge potion which gives you more experience for every mob kill.

Another interesting module is Gardening, which makes vertically growing plants grow even taller. These plants include bamboo, cacti, sugarcane, etc.

As a final note, do remember that you need to get some other Minecraft mods as well to make the Apoetheosis mod work properly. These mods include the Placebo, Patchouli, and Apothic Attributes for game versions 1.20 and above. You also need to install Enchantment Descriptions, Just Enough Items, and Jade or The One Probe mod. The installation process for all these mods are the same as installing the Apotheosis mod.