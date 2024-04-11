Applied Energistics 2 for Minecraft: All you need to know about this tech mod

Minecraft has a lot of mods that make the gameplay experience very different. They range from some that can alter the gameplay slightly to those that completely change how the title looks and plays. The Applied Energistics 2 mod for Minecraft sits somewhere in the middle; while it does not drastically tweak the aesthetic aspects, it completely changes the gameplay experience.

This mod pack is not for beginners and requires you to have a good grasp of the mechanics of Applied Energistics to use it properly. Let’s get into details and see what this tech mod does to Minecraft and how you can use it.

Applied Energistics 2 for Minecraft

The Applied Energistics 2 adds a bunch of different blocks, buses, and cables to the game. "Buses" here does not mean the vehicle bus, but more like a path for data to travel, like the "bus" in Universal Serial Bus (USB) drive. Since this is a tech mod pack, it converts items in the game into "energy" or data that you can store in drives.

While the mod pack says that it uses blocks to convert "matter" into "energy" and vice versa, in practice, the blocks can turn the items in the game into data that can be stored in drives. So the terms "matter" and "energy" are used to describe items and data respectively.

The features of the mod include a Minecraft storage system which is the most important aspect. The storage system is operated using blocks that store data or items and connectors that can be used to link these storage units. You can access items or "data" in the game easily from anywhere you want.

Different blocks and items in Applied Energistics mod pack (Image via YouTube/ChosenArchitect)

The storage system also allows you to save more items in a single storage space as data. Another interesting aspect of this mod is that it offers spatial storage. This means you can take a chunk of the area in the game and then store it inside the spatial storage cell. This is great for people who are building large cities in Minecraft and want to move parts of it.

There’s also a great feature of "Auto-Crafting" in the mod that lets you automate the crafting process so that you do not have to manually place different items on the crafting table and make things. Coming to compatibility, the Applied Energistics 2 mod is compatible with both the Fabric mod launcher and the Forge mod launcher. You can download it from its official page in Curseforge.