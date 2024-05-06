As wolves get new variants, Minecraft should consider adding new foxes as well

Minecraft recently got the final update that added Armadillo, wolf armor, and much-awaited new wolf variants to the game. After years of waiting, players now have the option to find and tame new types of wolves that are not only aesthetically different from each other but also differ in pack size and rarity. This update made Steve’s best friend even better. But why should Mojang Studios stop at that? Every animal mob can benefit from having different variants.

Minecraft has had a ton of different animals, and almost every animal has more than one variant. While a few animals such as the pig or the chicken do not have any variant, the fox would be the next mob to get new variants. Here’s why.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Minecraft foxes deserves new variants in the game

There's just one variant of the fox. (Image via Mojang Studios)

There are different types of horses, as well as cats, that players can get. There are even two variants of the cow, and the developers can add one more cow type for the cherry blossom biome. Moreover, there are eight different wolf variants in Minecraft, from the pale gray wolf to the striped wolf and the snow wolf.

The variety is not limited to animal mobs, as there are different types of zombies, and creepers (charged creepers, for those who do not know). Unfortunately, the options are limited to two when it comes to foxes in the game. This is a bit disheartening considering how lively and colorful these cute orange creatures make the environment.

Countless players love the foxes, but sadly, they lack variety. This means that there’s no way to get one with a different color or pattern of coat like the cats have. And unlike the wolves, foxes all around Minecraft are exactly the same; an orange and a white one.

Wolf variants in the game. (Image via Mojang Studios)

So it would be wonderful to have options for these cunning little creatures; either there’s the option to breed different parent foxes (with different coat patterns or colors) and get new variants, or explore different biomes to find unique fox variants.

Considering that even the skeleton has multiple variants, including the upcoming bogged skeleton in Minecraft, it seems that developers at Mojang Studios can get it done. The more types of mobs in the game, the better immersion and experience of the game.

Currently, the foxes don’t do much. Perhaps Mojang Studios can completely revamp this mob and make it drop something that can be used either as a tool or in making a weapon. This will give players another reason to find different types of foxes in the game.